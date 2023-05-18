Wildfires continue to burn

Saskatchewan had 25 ongoing wildfires, with eight of these fires under control and six not contained yet, as of 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA), the number of fires starting in May has doubled compared to the average of the past five years.

