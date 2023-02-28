Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan government’s spending reached over $16,000 per person in 2021.
The Fraser Institute (FI), a public policy think-tank, published a new report entitled “Saskatchewan Premiers and Provincial Government Spending.”
In 2021, government spending per person was $16,843, which included COVID-related spending. The government spent $15,585, excluding COVID-related spending, still the highest on record.
“An effective way of measuring a government’s fiscal policy is by reviewing per-person (inflation-adjusted) program spending by various Premiers,” said Tegan Hill, FI senior economist and co-author of the report.
This annual study reviews per-person spending, adjusted for inflation, by the Saskatchewan premiers between 1965 and 2021.
The study found “the highest single year of per-person spending on record was under Premier Scott Moe in 2021” even when COVID-related spending is excluded.
The second highest year of per-person spending was in 2020, when Moe spent $14,904, including COVID-related spending. Moe still spent $13,541 when COVID-related spending is excluded.
“In contrast, in 1996, then-premier Roy Romanow’s government spent $7,148 per person [adjusted for inflation] after a period of austerity to better control the province’s finances, which laid the foundation for debt elimination and tax relief, contributing to a period of prosperity in Saskatchewan,” said the news release.
“Holding the line on the growth of provincial spending, as the government achieved in the 1990s, is imperative to the long-term health of the province’s finances,” said Hill.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
