Sask gov’t amends legislation to support ‘clean electricity’ transition

The Saskatchewan government is amending The Management and Reduction of Greenhouse Gases Act to make it possible to include more clean energy in the province's electricity system.These changes will make it mandatory for all compliance payments in the electricity sector under the province's Output-Based Performance Standards Program (OBPSP) to be used for ongoing projects and future investments to achieve a clean provincial electricity grid by the year 2050.To establish a “cleaner energy” future, the Saskatchewan government plans to launch a special investment fund for the first small modular nuclear reactor in Saskatchewan. Additionally, they will support SaskPower's clean electricity operational expenses to ensure that power rates remain affordable.All compliance payments from industrial emitters, apart from those in the electricity sector, will still be deposited in the Saskatchewan Technology Fund. These funds will be used for projects to reduce, sequester or capture emissions.“The province is committed to a long-term plan to transition to a net-zero electricity sector, but it cannot mean sacrificing affordability and reliability of our power grid or economic competitiveness for our industries,” said Environment Minister Christine Tell. “The changes announced today will support clean electricity transition priorities while maintaining affordability and competitiveness for all Saskatchewan households, businesses, industry and farms.”The Saskatchewan government is committed to transparency and accountability through the provincial budget, quarterly reports and Public Accounts. They will also record how all revenues from the OBPSP in the electricity sector are being utilized to support the province's transition towards clean electricity.Additional information and details will be provided in the 2023-24 third-quarter report and part of the 2024-25 provincial budget scheduled for release in March 2024.