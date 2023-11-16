Sask gov’t introduces Carbon Tax Fairness for Families, removes carbon tax from home heating

Premier Scott Moe’s Sask Party government introduced a bill to remove the federal carbon tax from SaskEnergy bills beginning on January 1.“The government of Saskatchewan is committed to providing carbon tax fairness for families in Saskatchewan by removing the carbon tax charge on SaskEnergy bills come January 1, that will save the average family in Saskatchewan about $400 a year,” said Dustin Duncan, minister responsible for SaskEnergy.This decision comes in response to a commitment made by Moe on October 30.It was made in reaction to Justin Trudeau's announcement of a carbon tax exemption for households using heating oil, predominantly found in Atlantic provinces, with approximately 40% of households using it.Saskatchewan's homes are mainly heated using natural gas, leading to widespread accusations of unfairness from Ottawa, as the carbon tax exemption primarily benefited areas using heating oil. Approximately 1% of Saskatchewan homes use oil.“Our government is taking the necessary steps to protect Saskatchewan families ability to afford to heat their homes this winter by removing the federal carbon tax from the natural gas bills of residential customers,” said Duncan.Duncan would ultimately be responsible for paying the federal carbon tax. If he does not pay, he will go to “climate jail.”“There are legal remedies within the federal act that can include fine or prosecution including imprisonment,” said Duncan. “And so what this bill attempts to do is to move the onus for making the decision with respect to that portion of the greenhouse gas and price and Pollution Act from SaskEnergy as an entity and their officers officials boards, board members, agents, other employees and move that to me as minister.“Duncan jokingly told the media that he had never been in a federal penitentiary before so it would be his first experience.In an unusual unanimous vote in Saskatchewan's legislature, Carla Beck’s NDP also urged Ottawa to extend the exemption to cover those who use natural gas for home heating.“This exemption is a clear recognition that Canadians are struggling with crushing inflation and higher costs, but it has specifically left out relief for the people of Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Alberta,” said Beck.“We still believe the federal government should remove the carbon tax on everything for everyone. But until that happens, our government will ensure fairness for Saskatchewan families by taking the carbon tax off their SaskEnergy bills,” said Duncan.The bill The SaskEnergy (Carbon Tax Fairness for Families) Amendment Act would establish SaskEnergy as the province’s exclusive registered natural gas distributor. Additionally, it would transfer “all powers, rights, authorities, responsibilities and obligations” outlined in the federal Greenhouse Gas Pollution Pricing Act to the provincial government, specifically to Duncan.According to the province, this arrangement implies that if there is any negative reaction or repercussions from Ottawa due to this action, it will be directed towards the provincial government and not the employees and directors of SaskEnergy.