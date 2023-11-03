Sask law ensures workers' right to wear poppies

All Saskatchewan MLAs came together to pass the government's poppy legislation shortly after it was introduced this week.“I don’t remember many times and I’ve been around here a long time that a bill would go through so quickly, unanimously with support from opposition and, of course, government,” Don McMorris, minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety, told reporters.The Saskatchewan Remembrance Observance Act makes it official that people have the right to wear a poppy at their workplace from November 1 to November 11, as long as it does not create any safety risks, especially in fields like healthcare and corrections.McMorris revealed that the government had received a few complaints from workers instructed to remove their poppies. He gave several examples of incidents where someone had been asked to remove their poppy.“There was a store down in the southeast that an employee who has spoke to us a number of times that was asked to remove his poppy,” said McMorris.McMorris also mentioned an incident at the Estevan courthouse where an individual was requested to take off their poppy due to concerns that it was not considered a “neutral symbol.”McMorris stated the poppy, in these incidents, was incorrectly perceived as a political statement. “We don’t feel it’s a political statement at all. I think it’s a statement of respect for those that came before us,” said McMorris.The minister mentioned that the vote on Wednesday was important. Still, he also emphasized how a conversation on the importance of wearing a poppy between an employer and employee may have solved the issue of wearing a poppy at someone’s place of employment.“Obviously, not only government but opposition felt it was very important that we clear the air and make sure that people understand that they have the right to wear a poppy in the workplace,” said McMorris.McMorris stated the legislation defers the definition of what is an appropriate poppy under this Act to the Royal Canadian Legion. "The Royal Canadian Legion has extensive experience in this area, and they have their own criteria for what constitutes a poppy symbolizing remembrance, and we will respect their judgment," said McMorris.The law went into effect immediately upon its passing.