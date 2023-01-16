Tsekhmistrenko had a GiveSendGo to raise funding to help with expenses in Ukraine and asked for $30,000 in support. As of Monday, $675 was raised.
“My name is Greg. I am a combat medic in Ukraine, [and] have been there since before the war,” said Tsekhmistrenko.
“Due to the bloody and unjust invasion, we have had to deal with countless casualties, both civilian and military. Even tho [though] the government and allies are doing their best to supplies us but still many needs, both medical and nonmedical are unfulfilled.”
Some supplies needed include winter clothes, medical equipment, and a portable power station.
“Now, with winter around the corner, there arises a whole new challenge. Getting warm clothes, sleeping bags, more specialty medical equipment (portable ventilators, lactate and glucose monitors, ECGs, and [as] well as disposable medical equipment),” said Tsekhmistrenko.
“However, one big need we all have not just for medics, but our teams, are portable power station to run medical equipment on, charge radios and phones, charge drone batteries, even run Starlink on.”
Tsekhmistrenko had a GoFundMe (GFM) but they removed it because GFM only allows raising money for Ukraine through approved non-governmental organizations.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(1) comment
Isn’t there a saying that goes something along the lines of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.