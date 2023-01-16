Grygorii Tsekhmistrenko
Image courtesy of Twitter

A Saskatchewan medic Grygorii (Greg) Tsekhmistrenko has died fighting near Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, which is in the Donbas region, according to his friends and comrades.

Global Affairs Canada spokesman Jeremie Berube will not comment on Tsekhmistrenko's apparent death fighting Russian forces.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

fpenner
fpenner

Isn’t there a saying that goes something along the lines of “play stupid games, win stupid prizes.”?

