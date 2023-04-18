A man charged with assaulting his wife and possessing a firearm without a licence was nominated for a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal by Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Minister David Marit.
Marit nominated Jim Wickett, treasurer, secretary, and former Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association chairman, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.
Marit issued a statement regarding the nomination expressing his regret for nominating Wickett.
“It is not appropriate for someone who is guilty of domestic abuse to receive a medal or an honour from the province,” said Marit in the statement.
“As minister of Agriculture, last year I accepted ministry recommendations and put forward nominations of individuals who served in the agriculture industry for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal.”
Marit said he only “learned” of Wickett’s assault charge last week and asked him to return the medal.
“Last week, I learned of the legal circumstances of one of the nominees, including a domestic violence charge and guilty plea,” said Marit.
“As a result, this individual [Wickett] was immediately asked to return the medal and he has done so.”
Marit said he would not nominate someone guilty of assaulting their wife and apologized to domestic abuse victims and survivors.
“At the time of the nomination and at the time of the medal presentation, I was not aware of these circumstances. To be clear, I would never have nominated someone for such an honour had I known,” said Marit.
“I apologize to not only victims and survivors, but to all those who work every day to provide a future free of domestic abuse. As a government, we remain committed to doing that same work.”
On June 2, 2022, Wickett was charged for assaulting his wife and possessing an unlicensed firearm in Rosetown, SK.
Government emails show on Oct. 26, 2022, Marit's office nominated Wickett for a medal and invited him to the ceremony held on Dec. 13, 2022.
On Dec. 14, 2022, Wickett posted photos to his Facebook showing him receiving the medal from Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty and in front of a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II with Marit.
“Big thank you to minister David Marit for nominating me for the Queen Platinum Jubilee medal, was great to receive it with some other representatives of Ag,” said Wickett.
On Feb. 9, 2023, Wickett pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(2) comments
Was the Deputy Minister fired?
Why does a past domestic abuse charge disqualify one from receiving a medal based on their work?
I sounds like he is still married to the lady, so they must have worked it out.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.