A man charged with assaulting his wife and possessing a firearm without a licence was nominated for a Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee medal by Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Minister David Marit.

Marit nominated Jim Wickett, treasurer, secretary, and former Western Canadian Wheat Growers Association chairman, who pleaded guilty to assaulting his wife.

(2) comments

Goose
Goose

Was the Deputy Minister fired?

Report Add Reply
guest800
guest800

Why does a past domestic abuse charge disqualify one from receiving a medal based on their work?

I sounds like he is still married to the lady, so they must have worked it out.

Report Add Reply

