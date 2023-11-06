Sask Party members give Moe a 97% approval rating

Premier Scott Moe received a 97% approval rating ahead of the upcoming 2024 election at the 2023 Sask Party convention over the weekend.“Some of the most significant challenges that we’re facing in this province right now are policies that are coming from our federal government in Ottawa,” Moe told the media following his speech.Moe said he invited Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre to be the main speaker at the convention because of the problems with the Trudeau federal government.Moe stated their shared stance against the federal carbon tax was a significant issue they agreed on.“When we’re looking for change in Ottawa, we have tried and attempted to work with the current government time after time for years now and it doesn’t seem to be working in any way, shape or form,” said Moe.Moe said Poilievre would be the one to bring about that change.Poilievre "would be a leader that Saskatchewan would view as being able to work collaboratively towards expanding some of the most sustainable industries on Earth, providing more economic opportunities for Saskatchewan residents that live here today and ultimately Saskatchewan residents that are on their way here as well,” said Moe.The Conservative Party has won all 14 of Saskatchewan's seats in the House of Commons and the latest polls show the Conservatives holding all 14 seats.Moe called the province's relationship with Trudeau's federal government "combative." In a Poilievre-led government, Moe sees a more cooperative relationship.Moe said Poilievre might eliminate what Moe referred to as obstacles, such as the Impact Assessment Act (previously called Bill C-69), the carbon tax, and regulations for clean electricity.“What we’re seeing today is very, very divisive policies and how those policies are being implemented in the carbon tax crisis that Canadians are facing due to the prime minister,” said Moe.If Canada had a Poilievre government, Moe stated the Saskatchewan First Act would not be needed.