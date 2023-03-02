The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) Drug Unit has finished an investigation into a Saskatoon pharmacist’s alleged illegal drug trafficking.
The SPS Drug Unit executed simultaneous search warrants at a pharmacy on Northumberland Avenue, a Schuyler Street house, and two vehicles connected to the investigation on February 28.
The Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals (SCPP) assisted the SPS Drug Unit in the investigation.
In a separate drug trafficking investigation, the SPS Drug Unit seized over 700 Oxycodone pills, which finished on January 9.
The Oxycodone pills were traced back to the pharmacist.
In an initial review of the pharmacy records from September 2022 to January 2023, over 24,000 Schedule 1 narcotics were “unaccounted for” from the pharmacy inventory.
The SPS seized additional evidence, including other documentation and pharmacy records, during the searches.
According to the SPS press release, they also seized “43 Hydromorphone Contin18 capsules, 85 Dextroamphetamine capsules, 22 Dilaudid capsules, a coffee grinder covered in white powder residue, labels from pharmaceutical bottles, a 2018 Honda Fit, and a bolt action .22 calibre firearm.”
Jenna Ternan, 41, is the pharmacist and is charged with multiple drug trafficking, firearms offences, and possession of the proceeds of crime.
On February 28, a Saskatoon man Elmer Hanson, 46, was arrested in connection to the investigation into the pharmacist.
Hanson is charged with multiple drug trafficking, firearm offences, and obstruction.
The SCPP website says it suspended Ternan’s licence to practice and scheduled a disciplinary hearing.
Northumberland Pharmacy, where Ternan worked, had its pharmacy permit revoked.
“Saskatchewan College of Pharmacy Professionals is conducting an investigation into the conduct of Ms Ternan and Northumberland Pharmacy concurrent with the Saskatoon Police Service Drug Unit,” said the SCPP Registrar Jeana Wendel in a statement.
“As this is an active investigation, we are unable to provide further details.”
Northumberland Pharmacy's voicemail says it is closed “indefinitely” and tells their clients to get their prescriptions from other pharmacies.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.