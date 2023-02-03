Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) is looking for a female who drove by at the time of a police shooting in Prince Albert.
The incident occurred on January 16 and the woman drove by in a 2010 or 2011 grey Ford Focus.
According to SIRT, a Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) officer was involved in an investigation on South Industrial Drive and came across Jonathon Gardiner.
Gardiner took off and a short pursuit happened before the officer confronted Gardiner and the officer’s gun was discharged.
“A short foot pursuit ensued, and a confrontation occurred during which one member of the PAPS discharged their service pistol, striking [Gardiner],” said SIRT in a statement.
The EMS transferred Gardiner to the hospital and he was declared deceased.
The EMS transferred Gardiner to the hospital and he was declared deceased.
SIRT said a non-police weapon was “recovered from the scene.”
SIRT asked for any video in the area and after reviewing the videos, SIRT found a “potential witness” and attempted to find her.
Unfortunately, SIRT has been unable to get the licence plate from the videos.
“Efforts to identify the licence plate have been unsuccessful,” said SIRT.
If you can help identify or are the witness, SIRT asks you to contact them directly.
A final report on the Gardiner incident will be available to the public within 90 days of the final report.
SIRT is a new Saskatchewan government service investigating cases involving an on or off-duty police officer “accused of causing a serious injury, death, sexual assault, or interpersonal violence.”
