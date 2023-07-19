Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
A Saskatchewan mother and father met with the principal and vice-principal of her child’s elementary school. She was told that 32% of Grade 7-12 kids are sexual minorities, according to a mandatory government of Saskatchewan survey.
“I have a lot of conversations in this office with students around, they're struggling, who they are feeling, feeling okay to be who they are,” said the principal in a tape recording from the parent, made public by Nadine Ness, of the Unified Grassroots advocacy group.
“And I want to see our population, 32% identified with that, within the LGBTQ community. So if I can create an environment by doing something like that to make them feel safe, I'm going to do it.”
The principal was referring to Pride Month celebrations in elementary schools In June.
“Are they identifying to that because it's taught in the school?” asked the mother.
“No, they’re, they're aware of what everything entails and they're identifying on the survey. Or to their counsellors with their survey,” said the principal.
“It's mandated by the government of Saskatchewan, so it's given from Grade 4 to 12.”
A few weeks ago I tweeted about a small town school outside Saskatoon having 13/30 kids in a grade 8 classroom identify as LGBTQ. I’ll repost it in the comments. The left accused it of being made up and a lie which you can see in the comments; it is true.Today I was sent audio… pic.twitter.com/WdnjjzLqjK
(15) comments
The groomers are reaping what they sowed and foolish parents / politicians went along with it!
How about try at very best 3.2% this will not end well!
Obviously the Alphabet Teachers have been working overtime to Indoctrinate & Groom these children. This is child abuse and into Pedo territory.
These people are Predators . . .
I think they're cultivating sexual deviation...32% seems very high...
Satan is well represented these days in government and education alike.
This is the devil’s work and the only solution is for mankind to turn back to the teaching of Jesus. Until that happens nothing will change, it will only get worse. Do your part.
This entire thing with trans is just a method to get the mental defectives that the gov used to force sterlize to want to have it done. There is no sex changes.
32% of that school has a mental illness
Getting pretty close to being a sexual majority... What will they do then? Try to eradicate the straights?
Another pedophile freak infiltration of our vile “education” (indoctrination) system
And this is happening in SK where "conservatives" rule....
We need to stop hiring university education students. They are force indoctrinated in university.
Vile and sub-human. Telling pedophiles to leave kids alone is not hate.
How many identified as “furies”? My nephew says there are litter boxes in classrooms in Saskatchewan for those kids who identify as cats or dogs. The world is going to h*ll!
The ball is in our court, we can take back our country and kids or we can lose them. Hat's off to this group.
