A Saskatchewan mother and father met with the principal and vice-principal of her child’s elementary school. She was told that 32% of Grade 7-12 kids are sexual minorities, according to a mandatory government of Saskatchewan survey.

“I have a lot of conversations in this office with students around, they're struggling, who they are feeling, feeling okay to be who they are,” said the principal in a tape recording from the parent, made public by Nadine Ness, of the Unified Grassroots advocacy group.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Robadam
Robadam

The groomers are reaping what they sowed and foolish parents / politicians went along with it!

Jmojo
Jmojo

How about try at very best 3.2% this will not end well!

Left Coast
Left Coast

Obviously the Alphabet Teachers have been working overtime to Indoctrinate & Groom these children. This is child abuse and into Pedo territory.

These people are Predators . . .

CalamityMarcy
CalamityMarcy

I think they're cultivating sexual deviation...32% seems very high...

Tatanka
Tatanka

Satan is well represented these days in government and education alike.

Des Zacharias
Des Zacharias

This is the devil’s work and the only solution is for mankind to turn back to the teaching of Jesus. Until that happens nothing will change, it will only get worse. Do your part.

Machuugoo
Machuugoo

This entire thing with trans is just a method to get the mental defectives that the gov used to force sterlize to want to have it done. There is no sex changes.

guest1121
guest1121

32% of that school has a mental illness

Forgettable
Forgettable

Getting pretty close to being a sexual majority... What will they do then? Try to eradicate the straights?

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Another pedophile freak infiltration of our vile “education” (indoctrination) system

suncemesec
suncemesec

And this is happening in SK where "conservatives" rule....

Mommabearj
Mommabearj

We need to stop hiring university education students. They are force indoctrinated in university.

guest1019
guest1019

Vile and sub-human. Telling pedophiles to leave kids alone is not hate.

kmb
kmb

How many identified as “furies”? My nephew says there are litter boxes in classrooms in Saskatchewan for those kids who identify as cats or dogs. The world is going to h*ll!

Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The ball is in our court, we can take back our country and kids or we can lose them. Hat's off to this group.

