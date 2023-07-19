Pride flag
Image courtesy CBC

A Saskatchewan mother met with the principal and vice-principal of her child’s elementary school. She was told that 32% of Grade 7 and 8 kids are sexual minoritie, according to a mandatory government of Saskatchewan survey.

“I have a lot of conversations in this office with students around, they're struggling, who they are feeling, feeling okay to be who they are,” said the principal in a tape recording from the parent, made public by Nadine Ness, of the Unified Grassroots advocacy group  

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

guest1019
guest1019

Vile and sub-human. Telling pedophiles to leave kids alone is not hate.

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

How many identified as “furies”? My nephew says there are litter boxes in classrooms in Saskatchewan for those kids who identify as cats or dogs. The world is going to h*ll!

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

The ball is in our court, we can take back our country and kids or we can lose them. Hat's off to this group.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.