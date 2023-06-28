Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Statistics Canada published the latest provincial population data on Wednesday, showing that Saskatchewan's population increased by 6,821 to reach 1,221,439 in the first quarter of 2023.
This marks a significant growth of 33,101 individuals over the past year, making it the highest yearly population increase in the province since 1914.
“Saskatchewan continues to break population records thanks to strong and effective policies that welcome newcomers to our province,” said Jeremy Harrison, minister of Immigration and Career Training.
“With one of the nation's lowest costing utility bundles, thousands of great job opportunities, and a strong and growing economy, people are seeing Saskatchewan for its true value as a great place to live, work and raise a family.”
A net international migration increase of 35,820 people and a net natural increase of 4,225 contributed to the annual population growth of 33,101 individuals.
Saskatchewan experienced a population increase of 6,821 people in the last quarter, mainly due to a net international migration gain of 8,138 individuals and a net natural increase of 1,069.
As of April 1, 2023, the population of Saskatchewan reached 1,221,439. Over the past 16 years with a Sask Party government, the provincial population has seen significant growth, with an increase of more than 218,000, representing a growth rate of 21%.
The growth of Saskatchewan's economy and meeting its labour demands heavily relies on immigration.
The province is actively working towards its growth plan goals of 1.4 million people and 100,000 new jobs by 2030, with more than 17,300 job vacancies listed on SaskJobs and the National Job Bank.
The Government of Saskatchewan plans to continue providing programs, services, and innovations to support job seekers and employers in achieving these targets.
