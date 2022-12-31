A new independent police oversight team in Saskatchewan will launch on January 1, with four team members.
The Saskatchewan government wanted to start the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in the fall of 2021, but experienced a few delays.
The purpose of SIRT is to investigate any injury or death involving police, including RCMP and on- and off-duty municipal officers.
Saskatchewan’s Integrated Justice Services spokesperson said the four investigators were hired and the SIRT Act “will enable SIRT to conduct investigations into serious incidents.”
In June 2021, Gregory Gudelot was appointed as the civilian executive director. However, there is no information on the four SIRT team members.
All the other Western Canadian provinces have independent policy oversight bodies. Saskatchewan was the last to implement one.
SIRT started work early in a “limited capacity” because of the death of alleged mass murderer Myles Sanderson in police custody.
The Saskatoon Police Service is leading the Sanderson investigation but “in co-operation” with SIRT.
SIRT’s responsibilities will increase over time to include investigating conservation officers, traffic officers, and Ministry of Corrections, policing, and Public Safety deputy sheriffs.
The scope of what SIRT investigates will expand to include alleged sexual assaults, serious injuries, deaths, or interpersonal violence by police officers and special constables.
Gudelot’s role as civilian executive director, who formerly served as the Alberta SIRT assistant executive director, appoints investigators to each investigation. However, if the incident involves an indigenous victim, Gudelot is required to appoint a First Nations “community liaison.”
The government said that SIRT investigation summary reports will be released to the public for all investigations.
In addition to SIRT, the Saskatchewan government created the Saskatchewan Marshal Service (SMS) to help the RCMP and municipal police services with tracking down violent criminals. The SMS will have 70 officers when fully operational in 2026.
Will this stop police brutality and police over reach? I don't thinks so, it didn't in AB.
