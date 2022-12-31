Christine Tell Sask MLA
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

A new independent police oversight team in Saskatchewan will launch on January 1, with four team members.

The Saskatchewan government wanted to start the Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) in the fall of 2021, but experienced a few delays.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

john.lankers
john.lankers

Will this stop police brutality and police over reach? I don't thinks so, it didn't in AB.

