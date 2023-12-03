Sask supports new 9-8-8 suicide crisis helpline

The Government of Saskatchewan is now involved in the new 9-8-8 Suicide Crisis Helpline. This new service, which started on Thursday and is available across Canada, aims to assist individuals who are considering suicide or are concerned about someone they know.When you call or send a text to 9-8-8, they will connect you to a mental health crisis or suicide prevention service at no cost."While we have made progress towards talking openly about our mental health and suicide prevention, we know more can be done to make it easier for anyone who is struggling to get help," said Mental Health and Addictions Minister Tim McLeod. "A three-digit number provides an easy access point for anyone in need of immediate mental health crisis support.”The 9-8-8 service is available for anyone in Canada, including children and young people.The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) is taking the lead in coordinating the national 9-8-8 service.When someone contacts 9-8-8, they will try to connect them with a responder who is located nearby, matching their area code whenever possible.All the responders at 9-8-8 are trained in suicide prevention and can offer support that is sensitive to trauma and culturally appropriate.Some local partners involved in this initiative are Mobile Crisis Services Regina, Prince Albert Mobile Crisis Unit, and Saskatoon Crisis Intervention Service.The implementation of 9-8-8 also needed technical support from SaskTel."In times of crisis or emergency, SaskTel recognizes how important it is to have quick access to care," said SaskTel President and CEO Charlene Gavel. "We are proud to bring this lifesaving service to Saskatchewan to ensure that the people of our province can get help no matter where they live.”Children and youth in need can still reach out to Kids Help Phone or text CONNECT to 686868 for assistance during a mental health crisis, in addition to using 9-8-8.In addition to 9-8-8, Saskatchewan has other provincial suicide prevention programs.