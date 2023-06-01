Pride flag
The Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the Saskatoon Teacher's Association encourage their “education partners” to recognize and celebrate June as PRIDE month.

The STF said based on data from Statistics Canada in 2018, nearly 30% of individuals who identify as a sexual minority are in the age group of 15 to 24-year-olds.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

joel.carlahamm
joel.carlahamm

Wow. Schools have really degenerated the last few years🤣🤣🤣.

( this started more than a few years ago fyi)

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

the indoctrination is strong in the school system..housecleaning time IMO

Major Tom
Major Tom

Former FBI agent W. Cleon Skousen's book "The Naked Communist" exposed the "45 Goals of Communism" which were designed to bring down America. Entered into the U.S. Congressional Record in 1963.....I refer to Goal #26: "Promote homosexuality, degeneracy, promiscuity as natural, normal, healthy." Are the Communists in control in Saskatchewan?

