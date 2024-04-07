Sask teachers start work-to-rule Monday

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation has announced it will work to rule until the province agrees to negotiate on class size and complexity in a contract.Hopes that the province could resolve an ongoing contract dispute were heightened by a Memorandum on Understanding (MOU) the province reached with Saskatchewan School Boards Association regarding an accountability framework on classroom support money. The framework would be developed by individual school divisions with their teachers.On Friday, STF president Samantha Becotte said in an online press conference the framework had no mechanism to enforce class size and complexity, something teachers still want in a contract."I was hopeful that the conversations this week would move the process forward," Becotte said."This week we had requested that one line be added to the collective agreement with teachers, and that line was that the parties agree that the multi-year funding agreement and the accountability framework will be followed and honoured."Becotte said the request was refused."We were left with a flat out no today, shortly after noon. These actions only provide more evidence that this government doesn't care about resolving negotiations with teachers. They don't want to be held accountable to any of their commitments, because they don't care about students or about public education," she said."Because of their intransigence and their refusal to negotiate with teachers in good faith and address these priority issues, teachers will be taking in additional sanction action. On Monday, we will be starting work-to-rule."Work-to-rule is a job action and sanction that restricts the hours that teachers provide service to 15 minutes before the school day begins and 15 minutes after the school day ends, and also removes all voluntary services provided from teachers including noon hour supervision."I have no doubt that we will receive another disingenuous invitation from the GTC to return to bargaining. The government will come out and say... that this is the 26th invitation that we've received and that we have declined," Becotte said."The process that we are involved in in negotiations with this government is continuing to be prolonged because this government has no intentions of improving teachers' ability to deliver a high-quality education to the children across Saskatchewan, period. Their words and empty commitments cannot be trusted and their actions have shown us that."Contract talks fell apart in October 2023. The STF began implementing strikes and sanctions in January.In a statement to 980 CJME prior to the announcement of job action, the Ministry of Education said it wants teachers to participate.“Government and school boards remain firm that class size and complexity will not be included in the new collective agreement,” the ministry said. “However, government has offered the STF the ability to participate in the development of the accountability framework MOU and the subsequent framework.“Their involvement would allow teachers to have direct input in the formation of the accountability framework that would oversee how the $356.6 million for classroom supports, as announced in the 2024-25 provincial budget, is utilized.”A request for comment from the government following Becotte's press conference 2 pm Friday received no reply.