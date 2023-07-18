Jon Hromek and Chris Oldcorn
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

Jon Hromek wants to add another voice to the Saskatchewan Legislature as he stated that Saskatchewan is “a one-party province” and wants to change that.

Hromek is the Saskatchewan United Party’s candidate in the Lumsden-Morse by-election, the first test at the polls for the new upstart political party attempting to create a “true conservative” party for Saskatchewan.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(1) comment

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

THAT is up to the people of Sask...allows the left to get in where we don't want them...

Report Add Reply

