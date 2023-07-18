Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Jon Hromek wants to add another voice to the Saskatchewan Legislature as he stated that Saskatchewan is “a one-party province” and wants to change that.
Hromek is the Saskatchewan United Party’s candidate in the Lumsden-Morse by-election, the first test at the polls for the new upstart political party attempting to create a “true conservative” party for Saskatchewan.
Hromek is up against Blaine McLeod of the Saskatchewan Party. As of Tuesday, no other candidates have submitted the required paperwork to Elections Saskatchewan.
Premier Scott Moe’s Saskatchewan Party dominates the legislature's seat count and Hromek thinks it is time for a third party to enter the Legislature.
“The Sask Party having 48 out of 61 seats. What is this a one-party province?” Hromek told the Western Standard.
“It sure seems like it's a one-party province ever since they, you know, they got in, in 2007 and have been running with that ever since. But now, it's a one-party. It's a one-party province … It's like their slogan is, well, who else you're going to vote for?”
Hromek is unhappy with the lack of accountability from one party dominating Saskatchewan politics.
“We need to bring accountability back,” he said.
“Democracy is having more than one voice in the legislature.”
One example of accountability for Hromek is the Planned Parenthood sex cards shown to grade 9 students at Lumsden High School.
“Every question period, questioning these things,” said Hromek.
“Why sex cards are in Lumsden High School? Questioning why was Shercom [Industries] not awarded a contract. Why do we even have a tire stewardship agency? Like, what is that? I didn't even realize you need an agency for tires.”
Hromek wants to be that new voice alongside the Sask United Party leader, Nadine Wilson, who currently sits as an independent until the Sask United Party adds another MLA to reach official party status.
“We need to have other voices and people. It's time for change. It's time for other voices to be in the legislature. It's time for other viewpoints,” said Hromek.
“It’s time for you to have a different perspective and to have that accountability back to the people.”
Hromek believes that the Sask Party is no longer representing the average Saskatchewanian.
“The parties that have been in power a long time. It's almost like they start losing touch with the people and from what I'm hearing in my community and across the province,” said Hromek.
“People want change. People are tired of the status quo.”
Currently, the only official party, as an alternative to the Sask Party, is the Saskatchewan NDP led by Carla Beck, which Hromek does not see as an option for conservatives.
“You're not going to vote for the NDP because you don't want the NDP,” said Hromek.
“You're stuck with us (Sask Party) and we're just rolling this way. So just get on board and be quiet. No, you know what? People are done with being quiet.”
