Sask United Logo
Image by Christopher Oldcorn

The Sask United Party's official launch saw over 1,000 people come to Saskatoon on Tuesday night.

Sask United Crowd Feb 28 2023

After the opening remarks, the Canadian anthem was sung and a video promoting Saskatchewan played focusing on the things that unite Saskatchewanians as unique within Canada. 

Nadine Wilson Sask United Feb 28 2023

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(5) comments

guest688
guest688

Sorry Sask United I really do not think we need another right of center party , Sask Party has that covered. I can only hope you will go the same direction as the Maverick Party... no where.

I agree with Left Coast the NDP must be happy as can be that they finally have a chance to win in Sask.

gordonpratt
gordonpratt

Another nothing burger: they began by singing Oh! Canada. If they had begun by demanding the Premiers of the prairie provinces meet with Governors of the great plains and mountain states form a new country then people would listen.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The NDP in Saskatchewan is likely cheering them on . . . . splitting the right of center Vote is the best thing that ever happened for the Socialists.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Glad to see a new party. There. Needs to be better options than Just the NDP. Alberta has the same problem. The NDP is corrupted and useless. In Alberta we need a non corrupted party to be the opposition. Not the useless NDP.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The right of centre Vote in Alberta can barely beat the NDP today . . . are you suggesting if that vote is split between TWO right of center Parties they can both Win?

You obviously are not paying attention to Edmonton & Calgary these days . . . both have far-left mayors & councils.

