The Sask United Party's official launch saw over 1,000 people come to Saskatoon on Tuesday night.
After the opening remarks, the Canadian anthem was sung and a video promoting Saskatchewan played focusing on the things that unite Saskatchewanians as unique within Canada.
Sask United President Dwight Bunyan told the audience that the party “recognizes the unique challenges of the province and will not compromise its values … with supporters coming from the NDP and the Sask Party.”
Bunyan said Sask United would use “common sense principles” to strengthen Saskatchewan within Confederation and is not a separatist party.
Former Federal Agriculture Minister and Conservative MP Gerry Ritz said “people were frustrated and angry with government officials over COVID-19” and that helped spur the original working group to create the new party.
“Look at the strength in this hall tonight,” said Ritz.
“In Canada, we don’t vote governments in. We vote them out. It’s time to vote the government out.”
The new Saskatchewan provincial political party is led by Nadine Wilson MLA, who currently sits as an independent in the Sask Legislature after leaving the Saskatchewan Party over a dispute about her COVID-19 vaccination status.
Wilson told the crowd that it is “time for Saskatchewan to get off its knees and fight for its future” and fight a “federal government that wants to turn our values and life upside down.”
Wilson said “change comes from a small group of people doing the right thing … people like you, families, businesses, and farmers … a person with unwavering integrity, whether you are being watched or not.”
“I can’t stand here and say it will be easy,” said Wilson.
“We have to work harder and smarter than our opponents. I will stand with you. I will fight for change. I will fight for Saskatchewan. If we don’t do it, who will do it?”
“Sask United needs people who are brave, independent thinking. Members, candidates, riding association executives, and volunteers.”
Wilson is a lifelong Saskatchewan resident living on a cattle ranch outside Prince Albert in her Saskatchewan Rivers riding. She is a mother, grandmother, and wife.
Sask United’s platform was released and focused on conservative values. It is positioned as a centre-right party and views the Saskatchewan Party as an alliance between Liberals and Conservatives, who joined together to beat the Sask NDP.
“Party policy [will be] introduced over the coming months,” said Wilson.
Wilson said we will “protect Saskatchewan’s vital sectors” and “protect Saskatchewan sovereignty from federal and foreign interference.”
Sask United will “fight for gun rights and provincial jurisdiction” and “restore law and order and feel safe in our homes and businesses,” according to Wilson.
The party wants to ensure people’s rights are respected, defend gun owners, parental involvement in education, reduce crime, provincial sovereignty, protect agriculture and natural resource industries, and reform healthcare by reducing bureaucracy and increasing medical training.
The new website launched an hour before the event began with the main principles of the party platform.
Sask United unveiled its new branding, which is blue and white.
At the post-event meet and greet, the Johner Brothers performed while Sask United supporters socialized.
Elections Saskatchewan officially recognized Sask United as a political party in November 2022.
The event took place at the Prairieland Park complex.
(5) comments
Sorry Sask United I really do not think we need another right of center party , Sask Party has that covered. I can only hope you will go the same direction as the Maverick Party... no where.
I agree with Left Coast the NDP must be happy as can be that they finally have a chance to win in Sask.
Another nothing burger: they began by singing Oh! Canada. If they had begun by demanding the Premiers of the prairie provinces meet with Governors of the great plains and mountain states form a new country then people would listen.
The NDP in Saskatchewan is likely cheering them on . . . . splitting the right of center Vote is the best thing that ever happened for the Socialists.
Glad to see a new party. There. Needs to be better options than Just the NDP. Alberta has the same problem. The NDP is corrupted and useless. In Alberta we need a non corrupted party to be the opposition. Not the useless NDP.
The right of centre Vote in Alberta can barely beat the NDP today . . . are you suggesting if that vote is split between TWO right of center Parties they can both Win?
You obviously are not paying attention to Edmonton & Calgary these days . . . both have far-left mayors & councils.
