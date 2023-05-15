Sask United Party Leader Nadine Wilson brought up the issue of parental involvement in their children's education during a discussion on provincial education in the legislature.
“We’ve been talking about education,” said Wilson.
“I’ve gone through the Education minister’s framework for provincial education for 2020-2030. It talks about stakeholders. It talks about partners, organizations, unions, boards, and non-students, but not once, not once does it mention or recognize parents.”
Wilson said that “parents are the most important educators in their children’s lives.”
“The government has a duty to recognize them as such in their strategic planning,” Wilson told the Legislature.
“This is an insulting, obvious omission by this government and by the ministry of Education.”
Wilson challenged the Sask Party government to take a stand for parental rights in education.
“Will this government and that minister correct their failure, their failure to recognize parents as the primary educator of their children?” asked Wilson.
“Will this government apologize to parents for failing even to mention or acknowledge their seat at the table in the framework of provincial education?”
Education Minister Dustin Duncan responded to Wilson’s inquiry about parental involvement in education.
“Certainly, when we have worked to develop our new plan to take us to 2030, it does include four pillars,” said Duncan.
“A part of that, one of those plans, Mr. Speaker, is to ensure that we do have an education system that does instill in our students the knowledge, the skills, and the character for them to be able to succeed today and into the future.”
One of the pillars of education is for students to build their future in Saskatchewan and Duncan stressed the significance of working with parents to accomplish this goal.
“One of those pillars speaks specifically to creating pathways for students to be able to find a future life for themselves, preferably in this province,” said Duncan.
“It does specifically reference not only working with students but also with their families, Mr. Speaker. It’s right there in the document. I think it’s the second pillar of the four pillars, right in the document.”
Duncan said the provincial government does “believe that families, that parents are important to their children.”
Duncan shared a story from his family about the importance of parental involvement in education.
“I would say that for myself,” said Duncan.
“We have great teachers in this province, but I would say that my wife and I, as parents to our three children, we’re the most important people in our children’s lives, Mr. Speaker. And so we will support families to be a part of their children’s education.”
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
