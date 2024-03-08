Saskatchewan school boards sign funding agreement with province

The Saskatchewan government has signed a multi-year funding agreement with school boards, but the head of the teachers' union says that's not enough to resolve their contract dispute.The multi-year funding agreement was accepted by the Saskatchewan School Boards Association (SSBA), which represents the province's locally elected boards. The agreement guarantees a base amount of long-term funding to school divisions and signifies a shared commitment to enhancing educational outcomes and providing additional classroom supports across the province. It provides a minimum of $356.6 million per year for four years for classroom supports as well as increased investment into youth mental health resources as part of a budget that marks the largest ever increase of $180 million to school operating funding. "This agreement provides a written guarantee, signed by the government, for long-term funding for classroom supports, funding that will address important issues like classroom size and complexity," Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said."Now that our government has made this unprecedented commitment in a signed agreement, it's time for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation to end their job action and return to the bargaining table, so that students and teachers can return to the classroom." SSBA President Jaimie Smith-Windsor welcomed the announcement."This agreement represents the willingness of both the Ministry of Education and school boards to work collaboratively toward solutions with some predictable and sustainable funding to back it up," Smith-Windsor said."These issues are best addressed at the local level, working with teachers, staff, students, parents and families." The province said the agreement "establishes a new pathway to long-term funding sustainability" and "underscores a mutual recognition of the importance of local decision-making, the diversity of Saskatchewan's communities and signals strengthening relationships by providing direct investment for Saskatchewan classrooms."The deal gave Premier Scott Moe a renewed opportunity to call for the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) to return to the bargaining table on Twitter ("X")..In a video posted to Twitter ("X") on Wednesday, Moe announced a $180 million overall increase in annual education, including an additional $45 million annually for classroom size and complexity.In a media scrum at the legislature March 7, STF President Samantha Becotte said a commitment to lower classes must be put in a collective bargaining agreement for teachers to return to the bargaining table. She also complained the government was fond of reiterating spending announcements."They talk about record investment and it is a larger number than we had last year, although the $180 million that he's referencing as an increase also includes money that has been announced and announced and announced and announced and announced," Becotte said. "I probably can't count the number of times that they have announced some of the funding increases as new increases."On March 7, the province announced an additional 15 teacher-led projects have been approved for funding through the Teacher Innovation and Support Fund, totalling $452,206. Components for newly-approved projects include fitness and wellness initiatives and a high school carpentry apprenticeship program.The $2.5 million Teacher Innovation and Support Fund was announced in January 2024. Last month, $410,649 was awarded to the first nine projects. Teachers work with their school administration to apply for up to $75,000 for project proposals to assist in student achievement, student and teacher wellness and school safety.This pilot is included in the additional $53.1 million that the province added in the current fiscal year to provide more support in classrooms. More approved projects will be announced in the coming weeks.