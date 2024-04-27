News

Saskatchewan sees second-fastest retail trade growth in Canada

Saskatchewan took second place in retail growth both month-to-month, and year-to-year Statistics Canada reports
Saskatchewan took second place in retail growth both month-to-month, and year-to-year Statistics Canada reports
