Saskatchewan sees second-fastest retail trade growth in Canada

Saskatchewan had the second fastest growth in month-over-month and year-over-year retail trade in February, Statistics Canada reports.Retail trade increased by 3.9%, more than three times the national average, in February 2024 compared to February 2023, with the total value reaching $2.1 billion (seasonally-adjusted). Retail trade also went up by 1.7% (seasonally-adjusted) in February 2024 compared to January 2024, in contrast to a 0.1% drop nationally.In a press release, Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison welcomed the news."The continued growth in retail trade is indicative of the overall strength of the province's economy," Harrison said."These numbers, along with another record-breaking year of exports, is a clear sign that Saskatchewan is open for business. This success creates jobs and opportunities for the people who call this province home."The Monthly Retail Trade Survey compiles data on sales, including e-commerce sales and the amount of retail locations by province, territory and selected census metropolitan areas from a sample of retailers. Retail sales are a measure of total receipts at stores, or establishments, that sell goods and services to final consumers. The announcement builds on further encouraging news for the province on the economic front. The Saskatchewan Trade and Export Partnership recently released their State of Trade report which shows that Saskatchewan reached several export milestones in 2023. This includes agri-food exports totaling more than $20.2 billion and agricultural equipment exports of nearly $835 million. Both figures represent record amounts. To spur further economic growth, the province also recently launched Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, along with a new investSK.ca website.