News

Saskatoon couple with sick two-year-old forced to see Ontario specialist with six-year wait list

Kaitlyn and Jordi Soron have to take their two-year-old daughter to Toronto to see a pediatric gastroenterologist as Saskatchewan has none
Kaitlyn and Jordi Soron have to take their two-year-old daughter to Toronto to see a pediatric gastroenterologist as Saskatchewan has noneLee Harding
Loading content, please wait...
Health Care
Jared Clarke
Saskatchewan Health Authority
Everett Hindley

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news