SaskPower current and former board members donated $600K to Sask. Party since 2007

The Opposition NDP released new numbers showing that, since 2007, SaskPower board members have contributed at least $596,472 in individual and corporate donations to the Sask. Party.The revelations, issued in a news release Wednesday, don't sit well with SaskPower Critic Aleana Young.“The Board oversees billion-dollar decisions. They’re supposed to provide oversight and keep the government accountable, not flush with cash,” said Young.“This is about the price of admission. Board members have donated over half a million to the Sask. Party, while average families are falling further and further behind. This fall, it’s time for change.”The Sask. Party formed government in 2007. Since then, government-appointed SaskPower board members have donated at least $596,472 to the Sask. Party. According to the NDP, the donations were either made as individuals or by corporations where the board members held senior positions.Thomas Sierzycki, a current board member who gave the Sask. Party $480 gave the smallest donation amount named in the NDP press release, followed by former board member Laura Wiebe who gave $825.Not all of the donations counted in the total were prior or during the time of the appointees sat on the board. Only four of the people named in the release were current members, while twelve were former members.Terry Bergan, who has sat on the board since 2018, gave $22,170 to the Sask. Party since 2007.Brian Leverick, the current vice-chair and board member since 2008, has given $118,474. Of this, $18,990 was as a personal donation and $99,484 was from Alliance Energy where Leverick is Past President and CEO.Board member Fred Matheson, who has sat on the board since 2018, gave the Sask. Party a donation of $804 in 2009, followed by $500 donations in 2011, 2016, and 2020.Following Question Period on Wednesday, Energy and Resources Minister Jim Reiter pointed out that the NDP could not name anyone on the list whose qualifications and competency they would reject."How does that even make sense?" Reiter asked."Is the concern, unless you vote NDP in this province, you're not allowed to serve on a board or you're not allowed to be in some kind of position? I just think that's wrong. It should be about credentials and whether or not you're qualified to do the job."Reiter said the problem wasn't that the NDP ever brought up such issues, it was that they continually did so."I'm not saying that those kinds of situations should never be raised in the house. Those have been going on since almost the start of session," Reiter said.But Conway told reporters integrity in the representation on Crown corporations was essential."It's very important that our Crowns be arm's length. I think this is something we're very proud of, the Crowns in this province. I think this is something that Saskatchewan people value, often above all else, in terms of government institutions. And I think that these amounts raise serious questions about the independence of our Crowns and that's a shame."Also under Moe’s leadership:A Sask. Party donor received a lucrative $6 million sole-source contract to provide 250 surgeries in Calgary, and only delivered 90 proceduresMotels financially associated with Sask. Party MLA Gary Grewal went from doing $1,309 in government business prior to Grewal’s election to $731,194 once he was elected and joined the Sask. Party CaucusThe Sask. Party fired the entire Human Rights Commission after they wrote a dissenting opinion and replaced them with insiders and donors.