Star Blanket Cree Nation Residential School
Image courtesy of Star Blanket Cree Nation

Star Blanket Cree Nation (SBCN) used using ground penetrating radar (GPR) and discovered more than 2,000 “places of interest” that could be unmarked graves.

SBCN Chief Michael Starr addressed the public with members of the community and the SBCN Indian Residential School Ground Search Project Committee in the gym of the former Lebret Indian Industrial School (LIIS), about 75 km northeast of Regina.

Star Blanket Cree Nation Press Conference

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Goose
Goose

So the equivalent of an entire small town is apparently barried and nobody knew about it until now?

MLC
MLC

As noted - anomalies are indicators - not statements of fact. Correlation is not causation.

It will not matter - the msm/legacy media and Liberal/subNDP government will broadcast the point with a slant that indicates established. There will be no questions asked.

fpenner
fpenner

As someone who went to the Rebel News documentary, Kamloops: The Buried Truth, I will tell you that underground anomaly means absolutely nothing. Could be a rock for all anyone knows!

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

Growing very tired of this. Time to move on. What are the Liberals needing us to be distracted from.

rmannia
rmannia

I wonder how the Tk'emlups excavation is going.

G K
G K

Here we go again.

