SCARY STUFF: CTF highlights national debt on giant 'Debt Clock' for Halloween

Scary stuff, kids!With Halloween approaching, the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) is spotlighting a fiscal “horror story” by displaying the national debt on a giant digital clock mounted on a truck in Calgary. The mobile Debt Clock, which shows Canada’s federal debt rising in real-time, is an eye-catching reminder of what the CTF calls a “frightening” financial burden on Canadian taxpayers.“Wanna hear a scary story? Trudeau has doubled the national debt in nine years,” said Kris Sims, CTF’s Alberta Director. “The national Debt Clock is a frightening Halloween decoration because this isn’t just a bad dream; this debt is real, and it’s scary.”Currently, Canada’s federal debt stands at over $1.2 trillion, with each Canadian’s share surpassing $29,000. The CTF estimates that the debt is increasing by around $1,200 every second. The interest alone on the federal debt is projected to cost taxpayers $54 billion this year.Gage Haubrich, CTF’s Prairie Director, likened the debt to a “blood-sucking vampire” that drains taxpayer resources, urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce spending and balance the budget. “Every nickel we pay in the GST is now going to pay interest on the debt — it’s time to end this horror show,” Haubrich said.The Debt Clock stopped Wednesday outside Calgary’s Costume Shoppe, adding a festive but sobering touch to the Halloween atmosphere.