School bus driver charged with child porn offenses in Parkland County

Police in Alberta have charged a bus driver with having a large collection of child porn.Jared Corbett, a 34-year-old resident of Stony Plain, was arrest by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT's) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit on February 7, 2024, with the assistance of Parkland County RCMP. Corbett stands accused of possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.The investigation, spearheaded by ICE, commenced in October 2023 following reports of an unknown individual sharing significant volumes of child sexual exploitation materials online. As authorities delve deeper into the case, forensic analysis of computers and electronic devices seized from Corbett's residence remains underway.While the charges stem from online offenses, the alarming aspect lies in Corbett's occupation, which placed him in a position of trust and authority as a school bus driver. Authorities urge individuals with any pertinent information regarding this case to come forward and assist in the investigation.He was released from custody under court-imposed conditions. Corbett awaits his next court appearance scheduled for March 27 in Stony Plain, Alberta.ALERT, established and funded by the Alberta Government, spearheads efforts to combat serious and organized crime in the province. Its Internet Child Exploitation unit plays a pivotal role in identifying and apprehending individuals involved in online child exploitation activities.Concerned individuals with information pertinent to the case are urged to contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS to provide information anonymously.