MurrayBlackburnMackenzie policy analyst Lucy Hunter Blackburn is speaking out against Scotland’s gender identity protections because biological male inmates are taking advantage of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS). 

“Every case transferred into the female prison estate will have been through an individual ‘case by case’ assessment about their suitability for transfer, by those designated as appropriately expert by the prison service,” said Hunter Blackburn in a tweet. 

