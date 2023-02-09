Turkey 2
Rescue workers are continuing to sift through rubble in search of survivors five days after a series of earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southwest Turkey and northern Syria Sunday took the lives of 22,000 people. Turkey's disaster management said 19,300 people had been confirmed dead with more than 77,000 injured, while over 3,300 have been confirmed dead in Syria.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

