Rescue workers are continuing to sift through rubble in search of survivors five days after a series of earthquakes rocked Turkey and Syria.
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southwest Turkey and northern Syria Sunday took the lives of 22,000 people. Turkey's disaster management said 19,300 people had been confirmed dead with more than 77,000 injured, while over 3,300 have been confirmed dead in Syria.
On Friday, emergency crews rescued several people who'd been trapped under crushed buildings for nearly 100 hours or more. Adnan Muhammed Korkut, 17, was rescued in western Turkey’s Gaziantep Province. He was trapped for 94-hours and forced to drink his own urine to survive.
In Adıyaman, a city in southeastern Turkey, a 4-year-old was given a jelly bean to calm him as he was rescued 105 hours after the earthquake first struck. In the city of Iskenderun, six people in a high-rise in the coastal city of Iskenderun were rescued after crews identified nine people trapped in the debris.
And workers rescued a 10-day-old newborn and his mother from under a collapsed building. Baby Yagiz Ulas was carried to a field medical center in Samandag, Hatay province.
While touring Adıyaman on Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the rescue efforts will continue until no one is left trapped under the rubble. He also repeated his promise to rebuild buildings within a year and said the government would subsidize people's rents for one year.
Erdogan acknowledged the country's response to the earthquake had been too slow, pointing to the fact rescue workers took two days to reach some areas after the earthquake happened.
“Despite the fact we dispatched our team to the area, unfortunately it is true that we were not able to intervene quite as quickly as we would like to,” he said.
The international community rallied to support Turkey and Syria in the aftermath of the earthquake. Nearly 100 countries have offered to help, with 56 of them sending a total of 6,479 rescuers to the countries.
The United Nation's World Food Program announced Friday $77 million to provide food rations and hot meals for 874,000 people affected by the earthquake.
Meanwhile, Canada offered an "initial" $10 million to Turkey and Syria, and Canadian organizations are deploying aid workers to the countries.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.