Edwin Castro's new digs

 Photo courtesy Simon Berlyn

The man who won the US$2 billion (CAD$2.8 billion) Powerball last November has dropped a few bucks on a new home in the Hollywood Hills, overlooking Los Angeles.

Edwin Castro chose to the cash payment of US$997.6 million, before taxes, rather than an annuity that would have paid out the prize over 29 years. The taxes? Castro would likely owe 37% in federal income taxes, as well as California taxes, which would reduce the prize to a lump sum of US$634,785,984 (CAD$877,493,231).

Bedroom with a view

Bedroom with a view
Every room has a view

Every room has a view
Patio with a view

Patio with a view
Pool anyone?

Pool anyone?
Nice area for morning coffee

Nice area for morning coffee

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

