Senate reconsiders legislation to reexamine online gambling

Two years after legalizing bookmaking, the Senate is reopening committee hearings to examine the potential harms of online gambling. Blacklock's Reporter says advocates for the repeal of a 1892 ban on single event sports betting have voiced concerns over the direction of the legislation."It is clear where this is going," remarked one supporter of the repeal.Sen. Marty Deacon from Ontario, during the Second Reading debate on her Bill S-269 An Act Respecting A National Framework On Advertising For Sports Betting, expressed reservations about the risks associated with online gambling. "It is foolish to gamble with the health and well-being of Canadians when we already know what the outcome will be," stated Senator Deacon.The proposed bill aims to compel the Minister of Canadian Heritage to develop a "national framework for regulation of advertising of sports betting" and to impose an immediate ban on endorsements by celebrities and athletes in the promotion of sports betting. The Senate transport and communications committee will conduct hearings to explore these issues further."I had a hope that by making single game betting legal we’d see some work to address its harms as well," Deacon remarked. "That has not happened. I did not anticipate the level of promotion that we’re seeing, potentially creating a generation of problem gamblers."Reflecting on her vote, Deacon expressed some regret, noting the need to correct the course of action.In 2021, Parliament passed Bill C-218 An Act To Amend The Criminal Code, legalizing bookmaking through provincial lottery corporations. Ontario became the first province to license bookies.Despite the legalization, concerns persist. I-Gaming Ontario, responsible for regulating online betting, reported significant wagering activity, with $63 billion in annual wagers, surpassing receipts from casinos.Responding to growing apprehension, Ontario’s Alcohol and Gaming Commission amended regulations to prohibit endorsements by active or retired athletes and the use of figures likely to appeal to minors in gambling promotions.A 2021 survey conducted by the Department of Canadian Heritage highlighted widespread skepticism regarding the impact of legal bookmaking, with a substantial percentage of Canadians expressing concerns about match fixing and corruption in professional and amateur sports leagues.