Senator Brian Francis
Image courtesy of CBC

A Prince Edward Island senator spent $3,500 of taxpayers’ money for an indigenous sensitivity training course, which facilitators typically state takes about three hours to complete.

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Senator Brian Francis' office declined to provide specific details about the expenses.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

