Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Any foreign registry “poses a serious harassment and stigmatization risk for racialized communities,” said Woo.
Petition E-4395 opposed a registry “as a misleading way to identify sources of foreign influence.”
“It is difficult to distinguish between positive and malign foreign influence which goes well beyond agents who are acting for foreign governments.”
“A foreign influence registry poses a serious harassment and stigmatization risk for racialized communities,” the petition said.
“A broad definition of foreign influence could infringe on Canadians’ Charter rights.”
A total of 2,450 Canadians signed it.
By comparison, more than 160,000 signed a petition to grant asylum to transgender foreigners sponsored by Green MP Mike Morrice (Kitchener Centre, ON).
Another 42,000 signed a petition opposing vaccine passports sponsored by Conservative MP Ed Fast (Abbotsford, BC).
And 41,000 petitioned Parliament for the right to recall legislation as sponsored by Conservative MP Jamie Schmale (Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes, ON).
On May 9, the department of Public Safety finished public consultations about a registry that would make it necessary for anyone paid to represent a foreign individual, company, or country to reveal that information publicly.
The Commons Special Committee on Canada-China Relations, which includes members from all political parties, released a report on May 17 A Threat to Canadian Sovereignty. In that report, they suggested that a foreign registry should be introduced.
“Welcome to the registry of un-Canadian activities,” said Sen. Woo, who claimed the measure “would affect tens of thousands of Canadians who maintain links with the designated countries.” Woo gave no rationale for the claim.
There are 508 agents listed in the US Foreign Agents Registry, most of which are lobbyists based in Washington, DC.
Woo wrote an article in Policy Options magazine on May 16. He said there was a lot of gossip and a “frenzy of innuendo against Chinese Canadian politicians.”
This happened after it was revealed that foreign agents were trying to influence two MPs who have Chinese ancestry. The MPs are Conservative Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, ON) and New Democrat Jenny Kwan (Vancouver East, BC).
“The recent media reporting of anonymous and unsubstantiated ‘intelligence’ reports has created a frenzy of innuendo against Chinese Canadian politicians, scholars and community leaders all in the name of national security,” wrote Woo.
“A combination of ignorance, ideological zeal, fear, group think and political cowardice has created the very conditions under which a foreign influence registry is most dangerous and why we need to warn against it.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(4) comments
Is Woo a foreign agent for the CCP, who was appointed a senator by the Lieberals? Sure seems like it to me.
I believe Canada is teaming with CCP supporters & spies . . . the more he talks the more I suspect Woo is one of them.
We can thank Little Potato for opening the doors for the CCP to rule over Canada.
Woo's an audacious little soldier I will give him that. His protestations strongly indicate who his real boss is and it isn't Truedolt
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.