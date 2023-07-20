Senator Yuen Pau Woo
A petition against creating a public registry of foreign agents ended with less than 2,500 signatures, much less than other petitions, as shown in the records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, who was appointed by the Liberal party, asked Canadians to support this petition.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

rianc
rianc

Is Woo a foreign agent for the CCP, who was appointed a senator by the Lieberals? Sure seems like it to me.

Left Coast
Left Coast

I believe Canada is teaming with CCP supporters & spies . . . the more he talks the more I suspect Woo is one of them.

john.lankers
john.lankers

We can thank Little Potato for opening the doors for the CCP to rule over Canada.

jokeco68
jokeco68

Woo's an audacious little soldier I will give him that. His protestations strongly indicate who his real boss is and it isn't Truedolt

