The Bank of Canada (BoC) issued a positive outlook that homeowners would likely have little difficulty paying their mortgages after renewing at higher rates. However, some members of the Senate Banking committee expressed concern over the optimistic prediction.
“If you talk to bankers, they will always tell you Canadians will go to great lengths to make sure they can pay their mortgages,” testified Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor at the BoC, to the committee.
“What we hear from banks is it's putting pressure, but Canadians are adjusting to that pressure.”
“When you look at the overall Canadian population, about 33% rent and 67% own,” said Rogers.
“About 27% of people own their home outright, so you’re down to about 35% who have mortgages.”
“When you look at mortgage holders, the vast majority, close to 70%, have fixed-rate mortgages, so their payments are not fluctuating with each interest rate decision,” said Rogers.
“About 13% have variable mortgages. And then when you get down to the variable mortgages the vast majority of them have fixed payment mortgages.”
“I offer that information not to minimize the point you make that interest rate changes as a result of our policy changes are putting pressure on mortgage holders,” said Rogers.
“That is absolutely something we think a lot about each time we make a decision.”
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, senators questioned the true impact of interest rate increases on mortgage holders.
“I have a friend in Toronto who thought her housing situation was very stable,” said Sen. Paula Simons (AB).
“She had to take in a paying boarder because of the changes in her mortgage rate.”
“It can be a devastating thing for people, especially in overheated markets in Toronto and Vancouver where people bought homes at historically high prices which they could only finance because they had historically low-interest rates,” said Simons.
Sen. Elizabeth Marshall (NL) said she knew of first-time homebuyers who anticipate a return to historic low mortgage rates.
“I talk to a lot of young people with mortgages,” said Marshall.
“They think interest rates are going back down to 1.5% or 2%.”
“If interest rates continue to go up — you may be forced to increase them again — or they don’t go down as much as what people anticipate, do you take that into consideration in your risk assessment?” asked Marshall.
“Yes,” replied Rogers.
Sen. Hussan Yussuff (ON) described the housing market as “terrible” for first-time buyers.
“I live in Toronto and I am fortunate I own my own home, but I know for young people this is terrible,” said Yussuff.
“The reality is not all of us have to suffer the consequences of inflation.”
“I would say without any hesitation for most people in this room, yes, it’s a problem, but it wasn’t a huge problem,” said Yussuff.
“Working people, it’s a big problem because grocery prices and housing costs have gone up.”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Really? Only 13% have variable rate mortgages and of those the vast majority have fixed payments? I'm officially a minority! All I know is I'm paying over $1000/month in additional interest vs early last year and my wife and I never collected a dime of CERB or any other government handout that spurred all this inflation. But if the percentage of Canadian families affected by rising interest rates is so small then how is this going to help inflation? How about cutting the unhinged inflationary spending of the Trudeau Liberals?
