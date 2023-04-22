Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem

 By Matthew Horwood

The Bank of Canada (BoC) issued a positive outlook that homeowners would likely have little difficulty paying their mortgages after renewing at higher rates. However, some members of the Senate Banking committee expressed concern over the optimistic prediction.

“If you talk to bankers, they will always tell you Canadians will go to great lengths to make sure they can pay their mortgages,” testified Carolyn Rogers, senior deputy governor at the BoC, to the committee.

GHS4
GHS4

Really? Only 13% have variable rate mortgages and of those the vast majority have fixed payments? I'm officially a minority! All I know is I'm paying over $1000/month in additional interest vs early last year and my wife and I never collected a dime of CERB or any other government handout that spurred all this inflation. But if the percentage of Canadian families affected by rising interest rates is so small then how is this going to help inflation? How about cutting the unhinged inflationary spending of the Trudeau Liberals?

