A settlement has been reached in the Dominion Voting Systems’ US$1.6 defamation suit against Fox News.
The network will pay more than $787 million to Dominion, a lawyer for the election technology company said.
As reported by CBS News, “the electronic voting company brought the suit against the cable news giant over unfounded accusations broadcast ... that Dominion helped rig the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.”
The trial was postponed by a day, from Monday to Tuesday, with the resolution announced by Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis when the jury and 12 alternates returned to the courtroom after a long break.
“The parties have resolved their case,” Davis told the jury and alternates before dismissing them. “Your presence here … was extremely important. And without you, the parties would not have been able to resolve their situation.”
“The settlement was apparently brokered while the trial was on the brink of opening statements in Wilmington, Del.,” reports CNN.
“After swearing in the jury earlier Tuesday, an unexplained hours-long delay paused proceedings in court, which yet again triggered rampant speculation a deal was quietly in the works.”
Details of the settlement have not been released in the case brought by Dominion alleging it had been defamed by broadcasts on Fox. The suit claimed unfounded allegations the electronic voting firm rigged election results against, at the time, President Donald Trump and that its software deceived vote counts.
“The agreement marks the culmination of Dominion's two-year lawsuit against Fox News and its parent company Fox Corporation over false claims about the integrity of the 2020 election and spares the network's top stars and co-founder Rupert Murdoch from having to take the stand,” reports CBS.
A large volume of evidence was expected to be presented, with Dominion to show 7,000 exhibits and 5,000 from Fox. Prior to the trial, text messages and emails between Fox personnel — including producers, executives and on-air personalities — became public as part of the lawsuit, showing some of the on-air personnel didn't believe claims being made by Trump and others.
“Fox News and Fox Corporation, its parent company, which was also a defendant, say they never defamed Dominion, and say the case is a meritless assault on press freedoms. They denied Dominion’s claim they promoted these election conspiracies to save their falling ratings after the 2020 election,” reports CNN.
CBS reported the trial “was expected to be a high-stakes test of the boundaries of the First Amendment, as Fox's lawyers argued the claims it aired about Dominion were newsworthy because Trump's top allies and lawyers made the statements, and also because of when the statements were made and what they concerned. Fox also claimed the broadcasts are constitutionally protected.”
In a statement, Media Matters for America, defined on Wikipedia as a politically left-leaning 501, nonprofit organization and media watchdog group, said,”“The stain this leaves on Fox can’t be wiped out with money. The network has been completely exposed as a partisan propaganda outlet that is willing to do anything for profit and power.”
“While the Dominion case is now over, Fox News is still facing a second major defamation lawsuit (of US$2.7 billion) from Smartmatic, another voting technology company, that was smeared on Fox shows after the 2020 election,” reports CNN. “That case is still in the discovery process, and a trial isn’t expected anytime soon.”
In a statement issued after the Fox/Dominion resolution, Smartmatic attorney J. Erik Connolly said, “Dominion’s litigation exposed some of the misconduct and damage caused by Fox’s disinformation campaign. Smartmatic will expose the rest. Smartmatic remains committed to clearing its name, recouping the significant damage done to the company, and holding Fox accountable for undermining democracy.”
