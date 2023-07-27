The RCMP is cautioning the public about scams due to a significant rise of 200% in reports of extortion in Saskatchewan.
Between January and June, the Sask RCMP received 105 reports of extortion.
The total number of extortion reports in Saskatchewan is almost double compared to the same period in 2022.
These reports are coming from various communities across the province.
The Sask RCMP stated that most of the reports they received were for “sextortion.”
“Typically, the victim meets someone online on common platforms like social media, gaming or dating sites. Communication may move to other methods like texting, chat sites or messaging,” said the Sask RCMP.
“The suspect persuades the victim to send a nude photo or video, then threatens to send it to the victim’s contacts or post it publicly, unless payment is made. Even if the victim hasn’t sent a photo or video, the scammers may alter photos to make it look like they did.”
There have been reports of another scam where scammers contact a person and falsely claim that they have hacked their computer or phone. They then say that they are monitoring the person's online activities.
The RCMP said that after making false claims, the scammer threatens to share personal information with the victim's contacts or post it on the internet if they do not receive payment.
The RCMP mentioned that even if nothing is embarrassing or compromising in a person's online history, the scammers will still threaten to make it appear as if there is.
“These extortions can be extremely traumatic for victims,” said the RCMP.
“Some victims have lost money by paying the scammers by gift cards, e-transfers or cryptocurrency. Even if no money is lost, becoming a victim to such a crime can be immensely stressful and traumatic.”
To prevent being tricked by scammers, the RCMP suggests everyone should know who they are talking to online.
It is important to be aware that scammers often pretend to be someone else to gain their victims' trust.
The RCMP also said it’s not a good idea to send any personal photos or videos, and they reminded parents to keep an eye on what their kids do online, such as using social media and searching the internet. It's important to talk with your children about staying safe online.
If a scammer has tricked someone, they should stop talking to the person right away. They should also deactivate their social media accounts used to talk to the scammer, but not delete them.
It's important to keep a record of all the conversations. They should never send money or gift cards to the scammer. Finally, they should contact the police directly for help.
Monica Deters, a crime analyst with the Saskatchewan RCMP's Crime Prevention/Crime Reduction unit, said that seeing a 200% increase in reported scams is really concerning.
She also mentioned that because these scams are often very personal and sensitive, many people may not even report them at all.
“Saskatchewan RCMP proactively monitors crime trends and this allows us to inform the public when we see an emerging issue,” said Deters in a statement.
“Based on the statistics we’re seeing, we’re letting Saskatchewan residents know these extortions are happening and that should be taking steps to protect themselves from these types of crime.”
