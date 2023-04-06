Egale Canada is calling on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to begin public consultations on removing Fox News from distribution.
“Last week, Egale Canada and a prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion were featured on the infamously incendiary Tucker Carlson Tonight program on the American Fox News Channel,” said Egale Canada Executive Director Helen Kennedy in a letter to CRTC Chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides.
“The coverage aimed to provoke hatred and violence against 2SLGBTQI communities, particularly those who are Two Spirit, trans, non-binary, and gender non-conforming.”
Carlson said on March 28 the transgender community is targeting Christians with violence in the United States.
“Most Christian leaders in this country don't want to admit that,” he said.
“Admitting it might force them to take deeply unfashionable positions, but it is true and anyone who's paying attention knows that it's true and so, like most true things at this point, it is officially suppressed.”
Kennedy said the programming is “in clear violation of Canadian broadcasting standards and has no place on Canadian broadcasting networks.” She added to position transgender people in opposition to Christianity is an incitement of violence against them.
Carlson called into question Egale’s credibility by saying there was not an uptick in violence against transgender people. The letter said lies and hateful propaganda are not news.
The list of non-Canadian news programs and stations authorized for distribution are administered by the CRTC. While the CRTC does not issue licenses to non-Canadian stations, it established they must be held to the same standard.
CRTC Television Broadcasting Regulations states networks can be fined or lose their licenses for broadcasting “any abusive comment or abusive pictorial representation that, when taken in context, tends to or is likely to expose an individual or a group or class of individuals to hatred or contempt on the basis of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, age, or mental or physical disability.”
The letter went on to say the CRTC is obligated to investigate whether the continued broadcasting of Fox on Canadian television is in line with the Television Broadcasting Regulations. It said Canadians deserve to know broadcasts on Canadian airwaves are reliable and objective, and marginalized communities have to be protected from malicious propaganda.
According to Section 18 (3) of the Broadcasting Act, the CRTC can hold a public hearing, make a report, issue any decision, and give any approval for any complaint made to the commission if it is in the public interest. It said the public interest demands a consultation on the appropriateness of Fox continuing to be included.
The letter concluded by saying there needs to be a serious conversation about Fox being broadcast in Canada. The Television Broadcasting Regulations represent a democratic consensus on what can and cannot be accepted on the airwaves, and they established abuse and misinformation cannot be tolerated.
“Fox News must be held to these same standards in Canadian broadcasting,” said Kennedy.
NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, ON) introduced a motion in the House of Commons in January to condemn Carlson for joking about how the US should invade Canada.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
If they succeed then let’s petition CRTC to eliminate CBC as a precedent has been made.
How about if you don’t like it, just don’t watch. I don’t like anything published by Torstar, so I don’t read it. I would never say it should be banned, however.
Genitalia, biological or imagined, wins again? Likely.
Whether a person supports a legitimate media organization is their privilege. It is interesting that an extreme left media organization is completely acceptable but any contrary speech should be banned.
Apparently in an allegedly 'free/democratic' society, banning that which may conflict with the dominant paradigm is not only acceptable - it should be mandated.
Perhaps the phrase adopted by the counterculture some years ago (ironically with many NDP/Liberal aficionados) should be brought back: Subvert the Dominant Paradigm. This time with a new counterculture.........
The fact that this motion was brought in by an NDP says it all.
More of the Liberal NDP do as I say not as I do claptrap.
if it is a minority group, they should have no say in what the rest of choose to do...period..
We don’t need freaks or sexual deviants dictating to us what we can or cannot watch
But that is exactly what’s happening in Trudeau’s insane Orwellian fascism version of Canada
Riiight,,,but it was okay when the LGQ inhouse vandals were burning down churchs 2 years ago. Eff off, practice your suggestive sexual antics in your homes and clubs but just keep it out of family events where people are trying to raise their kids with commonsense values to be able to acquire objective skills to lead rewarding lives as adults.
