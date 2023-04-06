Fox News

Egale Canada is calling on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to begin public consultations on removing Fox News from distribution.

Tucker Carlson

Fox News host Tucker Carlson

“Last week, Egale Canada and a prominent Canadian leader for trans rights and inclusion were featured on the infamously incendiary Tucker Carlson Tonight program on the American Fox News Channel,” said Egale Canada Executive Director Helen Kennedy in a letter to CRTC Chair and CEO Vicky Eatrides.

(9) comments

Jimmycanuk2011
Jimmycanuk2011

If they succeed then let’s petition CRTC to eliminate CBC as a precedent has been made.

Report Add Reply
Aubrey Hogan
Aubrey Hogan

How about if you don’t like it, just don’t watch. I don’t like anything published by Torstar, so I don’t read it. I would never say it should be banned, however.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Genitalia, biological or imagined, wins again? Likely.

Report Add Reply
MLC
MLC

Whether a person supports a legitimate media organization is their privilege. It is interesting that an extreme left media organization is completely acceptable but any contrary speech should be banned.

Apparently in an allegedly 'free/democratic' society, banning that which may conflict with the dominant paradigm is not only acceptable - it should be mandated.

Perhaps the phrase adopted by the counterculture some years ago (ironically with many NDP/Liberal aficionados) should be brought back: Subvert the Dominant Paradigm. This time with a new counterculture.........

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

The fact that this motion was brought in by an NDP says it all.

Report Add Reply
guest356
guest356

More of the Liberal NDP do as I say not as I do claptrap.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

if it is a minority group, they should have no say in what the rest of choose to do...period..

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

We don’t need freaks or sexual deviants dictating to us what we can or cannot watch

But that is exactly what’s happening in Trudeau’s insane Orwellian fascism version of Canada

Report Add Reply
Grinder
Grinder

Riiight,,,but it was okay when the LGQ inhouse vandals were burning down churchs 2 years ago. Eff off, practice your suggestive sexual antics in your homes and clubs but just keep it out of family events where people are trying to raise their kids with commonsense values to be able to acquire objective skills to lead rewarding lives as adults.

Report Add Reply

