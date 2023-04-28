Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer who gained infamy for pushing Bud Light beer in early April, reemerged after keeping a low profile for most of the last three weeks.

The Daily Mail reports she returned to social media on Thursday night, opening with: “You might want to grab a beverage, this is going to be a longer one.”

Tags

Columnist

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

Recommended for you

(4) comments

D&J
D&J

Haven't we have had enough facetime with ...... Enough..Bud light is over and so is the cover.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

This article is hard to read when they keep referring to a he as a she. Mulvaney is a man that likes to dress as a girl.

Report Add Reply
Merry Maverick
Merry Maverick

Oh! The poor man. He's a victim of his own actions. It wasn't his fault that the beer company he demolished lost $6 billion in market cap.

Let's all feel sorry for him.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Anti women hate

Why do we allow these hate groups to mock real women?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.