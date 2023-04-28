Dylan Mulvaney, the transgender influencer who gained infamy for pushing Bud Light beer in early April, reemerged after keeping a low profile for most of the last three weeks.
The Daily Mail reports she returned to social media on Thursday night, opening with: “You might want to grab a beverage, this is going to be a longer one.”
“I'm going to try to leave gender out of this, since that's how we found ourselves here,” adding she “decided to take a back seat” amid the “loud” reaction.
That ‘loud reaction’ included Bud Light’s sales volume trailing other light beers by 6% and an overall decline of 37.4%, as its mother company, Anheuser-Busch, lost a market value of US$6 billion and bars and restaurants refused to serve the brand in the aftermath.
In her three-minute video, which made no mention of the Bud Light controversy, she says: “I've been having crazy deja vu because I'm an adult, I'm 26. And throughout childhood, I was called too feminine and over the top. And here I am now being called all those same things.”
“But this time, it's from other adults. And if they're going to accuse me of anything, it should be that I'm a theatre person and that I'm camp. But this is just my personality. And it always has been.”
Mulvaney says she grew up in a conservative family, attending church.
“I still have my faith, which I am really trying to hold on to right now. But I've always tried to love everyone, you know, even the people that make it really, really hard,” she says in the video. “And I think it's okay to be frustrated with someone or confused. But what I'm struggling to understand is the need to dehumanize and to be cruel. I just, I don't think that's right.”
“You know dehumanization has never fixed anything in history ever.”
“A lot has been said about me, some of which is so far from my truth that I was like hearing my name. And I didn't even know who they were talking about, sometimes. It's a very disassociated feeling,” she said. “I don't know if reincarnation is a thing, but in my next life, I would love to be someone non-confrontational and uncontroversial.”
Saying she has concerns her fans would “start believing' her critics, adding, "I'm just going to go ahead and trust the people who know me and my heart won't listen to that noise.”
“What I'm interested in is getting back to making people laugh, and to never stop learning. I want to share parts of myself on here that have nothing to do with my identity. And I'm hoping those parts will still be exciting to you and will be enough.”
Ending the video, she says: “The good news is that the people-pleaser in me nearly died because there's clearly no way of winning over everyone. But if you're still around, I am too and I love ya. And I hope you're having a great week and I missed you.”
(4) comments
Haven't we have had enough facetime with ...... Enough..Bud light is over and so is the cover.
This article is hard to read when they keep referring to a he as a she. Mulvaney is a man that likes to dress as a girl.
Oh! The poor man. He's a victim of his own actions. It wasn't his fault that the beer company he demolished lost $6 billion in market cap.
Let's all feel sorry for him.
Anti women hate
Why do we allow these hate groups to mock real women?
