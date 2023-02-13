At least four people were struck by the driver of a U-Haul truck who drove onto sidewalks and led police officers on a high-speed chase before being arrested in New York City.
The New York Postreported Monday the man driving the truck first hit at least one person riding a moped near Fifth Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway in Bay Ridge around 11 a.m. before being arrested in New York City.
A video of the incident shows the truck smash into the back of a moped, sending it spinning. The driver falls off the moped and slides away.
The truck jumps the curb plowing through bike lanes left on the corner of 72nd Street and Third Avenue. A person dives out of the way.
It continues to drive on. An New York Police Department (NYPD) cruiser follows it.
A person can be seen diving to avoid the U-Haul truck as a NYPD cruiser jumps onto the sidewalk in pursuit.
The NYPD said the driver sped off down Fourth Avenue and rammed into a person. At least two other moped drivers were hit during the chase.
The truck jumped onto the Gowanus Expressway, where NYPD officers caught up to him 30 minutes later and about three miles away at Columbia Street and Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook.
The NYPD said the driver is a 62-year-old man with no prior arrests. It said he was taken into custody with charges pending.
The incident appears to be random, with sources saying police officers were probing whether the man was homeless and living out of a truck. They said he had one prior interaction with police for a mental health call in 2019.
The person struck on Fourth Avenue was rushed to Lutheran Hospital, where he was fighting for his life in critical condition. The three moped drivers suffered minor injuries.
Sources said the U-Haul was searched by the NYPD’s bomb squad as a precaution following the arrest. The bomb squad cleared the truck after finding some bottles of laundry detergent in the back.
New York City Coun. Justin Brannan, whose district covers Bay Ridge, said the man was arrested in Sunset Park.
“Several people were hit and badly injured,” said Brannan.
“We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident.”
A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge. He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured. We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn't an accident. Thank you to @NYPD72Pct@NYPD68Pct. I will share more info when I can.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
