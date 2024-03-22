SIGN OF THE TIMES: Drunk driver in BC slams into Report Impaired Drivers sign

On Wednesday about 9:55 p.m., the West Shore RCMP responded to a report of an F350 pickup truck crashing into a street sign near the intersection of Craigflower Rd. and Admirals Rd. in View Royal, on Vancouver Island.According to a witness at the scene, the truck was travelling at a high rate of speed when it veered onto the sidewalk and collided with a street sign bearing the message "Report Impaired Drivers." Despite the dangerous nature of the incident, the truck fled the scene, heading towards Victoria.Upon arrival, a West Shore RCMP Traffic Unit Officer found debris, including the impaired driving sign and the vehicle's licence plate, left behind at the crash site. The officer promptly alerted the Victoria Police Department (VPD) of the situation.Minutes later, VPD officers located the F350 truck on Craigflower Rd. and Catherine St. They initiated a traffic stop and launched an impaired driving investigation."We want to thank both the witness and Victoria Police Department for acting so quickly. This was a dangerous impaired driver who was taken off the roadway just minutes after the report to police came in," said Cpl. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.