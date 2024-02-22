SIGN OF THE TIMES: Edmonton city council spends $680K to change neighbourhood of Oliver's name to ‘Wîhkwêntôwin ᐄᐧᐦᑫᐧᐣᑑᐃᐧᐣ’

The community of Oliver in Edmonton has been renamed 'Wîhkwêntôwin ᐄᐧᐦᑫᐧᐣᑑᐃᐧᐣ,' pronounced 'We-Kwen-To-Win,' a Cree-language term meaning 'Circle of Friends.'The neighourhood is Edmonton’s largest in terms of population and economy, and also has the most ethnically diverse population in the city.The City of Edmonton expects the project to cost taxpayers $680,000, including changing the name on documentation, road signs and infrastructure. .The name was changed because Oliver “does not reflect the spirit of diversity and inclusion that our community represents,” officials say. They decided to “rename the community to better reflect what the Oliver Community League and its members want the community to be.”The City of Edmonton posted the update to its official Twitter (“X”) account on Wednesday. .The name-change was “an indigenous-led collaborative effort between Oliver residents and the Oliver Community League,” according to the city’s Uncover Oliver website. .The name change is “designed to bring the community together under the excitement of uncovering who we are,” the website states, elaborating on "the power of hearing the Cree language spoken, of land-back and relationships with the land.".The website explains the “circle” imagery is significant not just to indigenous populations in what was formerly known as Oliver, but Chinese communities as well. “The circle is significant to both indigenous and Chinese communities within Wîhkwêntôwin, in the circular encampments of the Papaschase and the practice of eating in a circle together,” the website explains. “It also represents togetherness, where folks are always welcome to join the circle and be included in the community. .The Oliver Community League started discussions in 2020 because the Community League Board opposed the name “Oliver,” which comes from early 1900s Canadian politician Frank Oliver. “The Oliver Community League Board of Directors opposes the name ‘Oliver’ for our community because its namesake, Frank Oliver, spearheaded many harmful policies that directly targeted indigenous communities, people of colour, newcomers, and people with disabilities,” the website states. “This namesake does not reflect the spirit of diversity and inclusion that our community represents.”