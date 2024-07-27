SILVER BELLE! Canada scoops up its first medal

Summer McIntosh, 17, won the silver medal in the women’s 400m freestyle swimming contest Saturday, Day One of the 2024 Paris Olympics. It's Canada's first medal of the Games.Australian Ariarne Titmus, 23, claimed first place, defending her gold won in Tokyo in 2021. McIntosh, of Toronto, completed the race at the the Paris La Défense Arena in 3 minutes, 58.37 seconds, while Titmus touched the wall in 3:57.49.American Katie Ledecky, 27, came third in 4:00.86 and New Zealand’s Erika Fairweather in fourth in 4:01.12.Ledecky had held the world record since 2014, when Titmus, 23, claimed it in 2022 — McIntosh surpassed the record in 2023 and held it for four months until Titmus claimed it again. McIntosh is set to compete 10 times in nine days, plus relays, this summer Olympics. In Saturday’s earlier race, the semi-finals, McIntosh placed fourth in the 400-freestyle.