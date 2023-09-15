Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Instead of residing in the 175-room Rideau Hall mansion in Ottawa, Governor General Mary Simon travelled thousands of kilometres using a government airplane to live in Nova Scotia.
“During the pandemic,” Simon revealed on Thursday that she chose to make Nova Scotia her home, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“I know firsthand there is something special about Nova Scotia,” Simon said in a speech in Halifax.
“My husband Whit is from here and we chose to make this province our home during the pandemic.”
As Governor General in 2022, Simon had a Royal Canadian Air Force crew transport her approximately 3,000 kilometres between Ottawa and Halifax on multiple occasions. At the time, the purpose of these flights was not explained.
Former CBC-TV reporter and Simon’s husband Whit Fraser grew up in Stellarton, NS.
In a 2021 interview with the Halifax Chronicle-Herald, Fraser explained that they purchased property in Caribou River, Nova Scotia.
“There is no better time to buy,” the Chronicle-Herald quoted Fraser.
The newspaper said the couple “bought a cottage in Caribou River and renovated it so they could live there year-round.”
The Governor General’s flights were disclosed in a March 23 Inquiry of Ministry tabled in the Commons. Records showed Simon flew from Ottawa to Halifax on August 23, 2022, for a Commonwealth conference and then remained “at a private residence in Nova Scotia.”
The Inquiry did not say Simon had purchased a vacation home in Pictou County.
On August 30, 2022, Mary Simon travelled back to Ottawa for a brief ceremony at Rideau Hall for the swearing-in of a new minister of Public Works.
Following the ceremony, she flew to Nova Scotia.
The expenses amounted to $12,589, excluding jet fuel or flight crew costs.
“The Governor General has no information to provide regarding any other costs related to these flights,” Rideau Hall said in a statement at the time.
The Governor General has emphasized in public statements the need for Canadians to address climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
“It is up to us to act responsibly and sustainably,” Simon said last October 30 after touring Hurricane Fiona's damage in Prince Edward Island.
“Temperatures are warming,” Simon said last February 9 on a state visit to Finland.
“Sea ice is melting. The natural rhythm of the North is changing.”
“A warming Arctic has far-reaching consequences,” said Simon.
“What we do as stewards of the Arctic, both indigenous and non-indigenous, has a direct impact globally.”
“We cannot ignore that how we do things is just as important as what we do,” said Simon.
“We must find ways to move forward, to act now when it is most critical, to combat climate change at the source, treating both the symptoms and the disease.”
(3) comments
She makes Adrienne Clarkson seem parsimonious. 🤑💸
This "supply a mansion for an unelected queens/kings rep" is absolutely nonsense as well as an expense account for life..it is like the reality of serfs and kings..smh..
Some people sure feel untitled to their intitlements!
