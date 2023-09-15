Mary Simon

Mary Simon

 Courtesy Mathieu Theriault/CBC

Instead of residing in the 175-room Rideau Hall mansion in Ottawa, Governor General Mary Simon travelled thousands of kilometres using a government airplane to live in Nova Scotia.

“During the pandemic,” Simon revealed on Thursday that she chose to make Nova Scotia her home, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(3) comments

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

She makes Adrienne Clarkson seem parsimonious. 🤑💸

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

This "supply a mansion for an unelected queens/kings rep" is absolutely nonsense as well as an expense account for life..it is like the reality of serfs and kings..smh..

Report Add Reply
guest699
guest699

Some people sure feel untitled to their intitlements!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.