News

Singh criticizes Liberal $250 cheque plan for excluding vulnerable Canadians

Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau
Jagmeet Singh and Justin Trudeau Western Standard files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Justin Trudeau
Chrystia Freeland
Cdnpoli
Jagmeet Singh
Department Of Finance
Yves-François Blanchet

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news