Singh criticizes Liberal $250 cheque plan for excluding vulnerable Canadians

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh voiced sharp criticism of the Liberal government’s $250 cheque program, saying he was not informed of details that exclude seniors, students, and Canadians on disability pensions before he expressed support for the measure.“We were told it would be anyone earning less than $150,000 who would get this,” Singh said during a press briefing. “We assumed that would include, obviously, seniors, people living with disabilities, and students. Right now, we have learned it is going to exclude the most vulnerable. That is wrong. The Liberals need to fix this.”Blacklock's Reporter says cabinet announced the proposal last week, promising $250 cheques to working Canadians who earned less than $155,000 in 2023. The Department of Finance estimated the program would cost $4.7 billion. Initially supportive, Singh said, “Obviously we’re going to support people getting a break,” before learning about restrictions clarified in a subsequent government backgrounder.The finance department stated that only those who reported Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance contributions as employees would qualify, effectively disqualifying retirees, disability pensioners, and many students.Singh condemned the exclusion. “It is a slap in the face,” he said. “When they briefed us, they said $150,000 and less. They did not specify working Canadians. We assumed obviously someone earning no income should absolutely be able to get supported.”Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet expressed skepticism over the NDP’s backing of the proposal. “I don’t understand how the Liberals got the NDP to support them on this,” said Blanchet. “I was going to ask the Minister of Finance what went through her head when it came to giving $250 cheques to people making $150,000 a year, but I’m struck: Is it possible they’re taking us for a ride?”Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland did not address Singh’s criticism directly but called for cooperation in Parliament. “Work with us,” Freeland urged MPs, adding, “I sincerely hope we will have the support of every member of this House.”Singh remained firm in his demand for changes. “The Liberals need to fix the cheques,” he repeated, pressing for broader inclusivity in the program.