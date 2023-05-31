Jagmeet Singh

 

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told reporters on Tuesday that even though the cabinet allegedly ignored foreign agents interfering in Canadian elections, it would not change the New Democrats promise to back the prime minister and the Liberals until 2025. 

Singh said that it would not make sense to withdraw support and call for an early election, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

Singh will not force an election. They are way down in the polls. He is hoping for a miracle that will turn their popularity around. Also, his government pension would be reduced if he called an election, and he lost. And sadly, Liberals in Ontario need more evidence that their Party, is run buy China and the WEF. And the only way these people will believe it, is if they see it. So, sadly pain and suffering are the only medicine that wakes up brain washed people. So 2 more years of pain might be required.

00676
00676

What Singh is saying is “I don’t agree with a lot of what’s going on with the liberal government BUT I have to protect my pension. If millions of Canadians suffer cause of my indiscretion well that’s collateral damage and it goes with the job.”

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

It is funny not funny that the MSM gives this guy so much time. He demands things from the libs that the libs would

Do on their own anyways, the MSM says “oh look at Singh he is tough” then he backs down by literally saying it doesn’t matter what the Libs do because we are going to prop them up regardless. He demands Johnson resigns, then says, if he doesn’t he will still prop up the Trudeau regime. What a pathetic excuse for a leader. I predict, Notley resigns as opposition leader, the NDP punt this wet noodle of a leader, and elect Notley as federal NDP leader.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Thank you Jagmeet Singh. By the next federal election you have singlehandedly make the NDP irrelevant. If you want full blown socialism you can obviously just vote Liberal. If you want strong Quebec rights, you vote Bloc. If you want quasi conservatives, you vote Cons. If you want smaller government, fiscal responsibility, and federal government respecting provinces you vote PPC. Oh and if you want eco terrorism, you can still vote Green. At least we won't have 5 leaders all campaigning on the Liberal-lite platform. Just 4 next round. Lol. The more I watch Canadian politics, the more cynical I become. Jagmeet is as relevant today as buggy whips for electric cars, lol.

free the west
free the west

Must keep those envelopes of cash coming. Jaggy likes to live the good life.

