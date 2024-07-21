Singh says political tension in Canada is 'scary'

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh expressed deep concerns over the current political climate, calling it “scary," says Blacklock's Reporter.Responding to reporters' questions about the shooting of Donald Trump, Singh shared his own fears for safety, referencing a 2022 incident in Peterborough, Ontario.“I denounce unequivocally the attempted assassination on President Trump,” Singh stated. “I, too, have been in situations where I have worried about the safety of the people around me and what might happen. I trust the good work of the security professionals that we have.”Singh reflected on the pervasive anxiety among political leaders, saying, “On a personal note, I would say I don’t think any political leader who’s been in public spaces where there is tension has ever ignored that voice in their head that said, ‘Hey, what might happen?’ Could something bad happen here to my team, my family?”He added, “I think that’s a real thought that goes through people’s minds. I am worried about what that means for people. I am trying to recruit candidates, and sometimes they tell me, ‘I am worried about how polarized politics are right now, and I don’t want to get into politics.’”“That is a problem,” Singh emphasized. “That is a problem when good people don’t want to come forward because they are worried about how scary things are.”Singh recounted his 2022 campaign experience in Peterborough, where a small crowd of protesters supporting the Freedom Convoy chased him to his vehicle, making obscene gestures and shouting: “Go f—k yourself,” and “You’re a f—king traitor to this country.”The Peterborough incident was linked to Singh's support for invoking the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Convoy. Singh had previously characterized the convoy as violent seditionists, falsely claiming they attempted to burn down an Ottawa apartment building. “They came here to overthrow a democratically elected government,” he had said.“We saw an example of this violence with an attempted arson of a downtown apartment building where people started a fire and taped the doors closed when they exited,” Singh told the Commons at the time. “I ask Members to take a moment to think what that means.”Singh had further elaborated, “They had the forethought to set a fire and then tape the doors so no one could escape. This is not isolated. There are ongoing examples.”However, Ottawa police confirmed that no Freedom Convoy member was involved in the arson attempt, and a federal judge later ruled the use of the Emergencies Act unconstitutional.