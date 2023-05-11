New Passport
Image courtesy of Passport Canada

"Look over there, a squirrel!”

Did the federal government hope cute images of squirrels, owls and bears on the redesigned Canadian passport would divert attention from something more serious at play?

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest688
guest688

Well Linda this is the first time I have ever disagreed with you... changes to the Canadian Passport... sorry I just do not care... I'm a westerner not a Canadian and its long past time we had our own passport. A passport for Western Canadians Only!

Still love you babe!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.