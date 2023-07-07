One million child sexual exploitation videos and photos were identified in a recent Alberta child porn crackdown.
Tremendous work by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation team that arrested eight people.
These heroes who protect children, will likely never be able to unsee what they viewed on about 35 computers and electronic devices seized.
But one million photos and videos are a fragment of what’s available in this child pornography-saturated world.
The industry profits from sadists who get thrills from sexually abusing little ones, or watching others sexually abuse them.
The appetite for perversion is dark.
The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported that newborn babies and toddlers are among the most severe victims of online sexual abuse.
The amount of the “worst kind of sexual abuse” material doubled from 2020-2022, it recently reported.
The younger the victim, the more extreme the abuse.
Category A is the most severe imagery imaginable. A staggering 81% of images found of children aged up to two years old were listed as Category A.
And 50% of images of children aged three to six were deemed Category A.
Would these innocents, victims of criminal horrors, be among the children the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ), backed by the United Nations, said can consent to sex acts with adults?
“Sexual conduct involving persons below the domestically prescribed minimum age of consent to sex may be consensual in fact, if not in law," the Geneva-based ICJ in a March report that didn’t cite an ‘appropriate’ minimum age.
Translation? Open season on kids.
Evil’s at work in high places.
And how about demonic pedophiles trying to justify themselves as ‘acceptable’ Minor Attracted Persons?
The human trafficking industry nets a global annual profit of $150 to $200 billion, according to experts. That includes victims of all ages trafficked for sex, labour, child soldiers, debt bondage and human organs.
It’s the world’s fastest growing criminal enterprise. The International Labour Organization estimated that of 40.3 million human trafficking victims in 2021, one in three was a child.
What does this have to do with child porn? It’s all connected.
The 5,000% global increase over the past two years in child porn distribution is tied to an increased demand for children for sale.
That’s highlighted in the Sound of Freedom, an anti-human-trafficking film raising awareness about the millions of children exploited every year in the international sex-trafficking trade.
It's based on the true story of Tim Ballard, a former Homeland Security special agent who took his crusade to fight child sex trafficking private when he founded Operation Underground Railroad (OUR).
OUR works with global law enforcement agencies to rescue children from slavery and exploitation.
Ballard said he clings to scripture when he heads out to the darkest corners of the world.
“It were better that a millstone be wrapped about your neck and you cast to the bottom of the sea then that you would hurt these children.” – Luke 17:2
“God’s children are not for sale,” said Ballard.
But they are sold. Millions of people “want to indulge in watching five-year-old children being raped and sexually assaulted,” Ballard told Jordon Peterson in a recent interview.
“To watch children's bodies actually break in the active sexual assault acts that your mind couldn't conjure up if you tried to conjure it up…,” he said.
Sound of Freedom tracks Ballard’s journey into the Columbian jungle on a rescue mission called Triple Take.
Ballard is played by Jim Caviezel, known for portraying Jesus in Mel Gibson’s 2004 Passion of the Christ.
“Not enough people know this problem exists,” said Caviezel prior to the film’s release.
That’s changing. The film reached number one at the box office raking in $14.24 million on opening day July 4.
Ballard’s rescue mission was launched after a father in Honduras left his son, seven, and daughter, 11, in an apartment to try out for what he thought was a music competition.
He returned to an abandoned apartment. His children were abducted by traffickers. Ballard, working on a tip from a money launderer for drug cartels, discovered a link in the trafficking chain and managed to nab the trafficker and save the boy at the Mexican border.
The boy asked him to save his sister. And so, the perilous journey into the jungle began.
During the Peterson interview, Ballard recalled his first case as an agent working in sex crimes in 2002. He was given VHS videos to investigate.
“There were three little boys. They were probably seven, five, and three, and they looked like my children. They had blonde hair, blue eyes.”
A pedophile repeatedly raped them.
“I was so shocked I fell to my knees. I dry heaved thinking I was going to throw up into the wastebasket.”
“Those kinds of videos have increased over the last couple of years by 5000%.”
When asked by Peterson how he was impacted, Ballard said he had to “come to grips” with the reality that “only millions of pedophiles could justify a demand of millions” of child sexual exploitation materials.
Peterson “walked” him through the pedophile mind.
“If you study the development of the fantasies of very, very dark people, you see that they brewed and fantasized in isolation for years, and the fantasies get darker and darker and darker.”
They are “bitter and resentful” people to start with, who can’t find willing partners, so they “shake their hands at God.”
The fantasies are sexual, violent, or both.
What they are “really after is the ultimate in revenge” with a “sadistic and perverse vengeful twist” that heightens sexual satisfaction.
Watching pornographic videos of children being raped or spending “hundreds or even thousands of hours in demented fantasy” opens a dangerous door.
“(It’s) allowing the spirit of sin that would otherwise crouch on your doorstep to enter your house and have its way with you, right?” said Peterson.
Ballard said he has arrested and interrogated “non-descript” educators, lawyers, clergymen, even law officials.
“Sitting across from them, there's no apparent physicality that would tell you who they are … When they start talking and I look into their eyes that's when I can sense something that really scares the hell out of me.”
They casually talked about buying and selling children.
“That's where I thought ‘Something has taken over you. Something nonhuman has made you less human.’”
This evil knows no borders.
Many in the US are demanding to know the whereabouts of 85,000 children — about 50,000 of them under age five — who crossed the southern border, now believed to be victims of child trafficking.
“Whether intentional or not, it can be argued that the US Government has become the middleman in a large scale, multi-billion-dollar, child trafficking operation run by bad actors seeking to profit off the lives of children.... The HHS (The United States Department of Health and Human Services) did everything they could to keep all of this silent,” whistleblower Tara Lee Rodas told a House Judiciary Subcommittee in April.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis described President Joe Biden’s open border policy as “effectively the largest human smuggling operation in American history.”
The US is the top consumer of child rape material and near No.1 in production of child porn.
Canada’s a hunting ground for human traffickers. It’s one of the country’s fastest growing crimes.
Under-reported statistics are “super challenging to pull in,” said Canadian Country Music Hall of Famer Paul Brandt.
The multi-Platinum recording artist and his wife Liz founded #NotInMyCity to raise awareness to combat human trafficking. It has had a profound impact.
#NotInMyCity’s website offers a free course on learning how to identify trafficking victims.
Children aren’t only physically abducted by predators in Honduras. Social media is one of their favourite hunting grounds.
Who’s talking to your kids? Something “nonhuman?”
(10) comments
Truth be told. Thank you Linda.
two words....death penalty...
Why can't we take all the money we are wasting to fight climate change and fight real problems like these?
Great question, and I 100% agree! I have a feeling though, that certain people in power would rather have us fighting each other, than coming together. And this would definitely unite both left & right.
Correct me if I’m wrong but my understanding is that pedophilia is rampant in the corridors of power. I think of Epstein and his island for the rich and famous. Is this maybe why there is such a push for censorship.
It is absolutely abominable the alphabet club attempts to normalize such unspeakable acts. Utterly despicable.
Linda, thanks for bringing these disgusting actions to peoples attention. Is it coincidence this has exploded during and after Covid? This world has changed in the last 5 years and not for the good. We have groomers in tge classrooms of our children wanting to make these kind of disgusting acts legal, we have freaks, men dressed as women preforming sexually explicit acts in front of our children, and they do it with the approval of our elected officials, we have sunk so far into moral decay im not sure we can salvage ourselves.
This is what happens to a society that abandons God and objective good for their own lusts. We are in the end times
Agree!
Well said!
