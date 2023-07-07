Human Trafficking

Photo by CBC

 By Christopher Oldcorn

One million child sexual exploitation videos and photos were identified in a recent Alberta child porn crackdown. 

Tremendous work by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation team that arrested eight people.

Tags

Senior Columnist (Manitoba)

Linda Slobodian is the Senior Manitoba Columnist for the Western Standard based out of Winnipeg. She has been an investigative columnist for the Calgary Herald, Calgary Sun, Edmonton Sun, and Alberta Report.

(10) comments

JGL
JGL

Truth be told. Thank you Linda.

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

two words....death penalty...

Report Add Reply
kmb
kmb

Why can't we take all the money we are wasting to fight climate change and fight real problems like these?

Report Add Reply
Kim J
Kim J

Great question, and I 100% agree! I have a feeling though, that certain people in power would rather have us fighting each other, than coming together. And this would definitely unite both left & right.

Report Add Reply
00676
00676

Correct me if I’m wrong but my understanding is that pedophilia is rampant in the corridors of power. I think of Epstein and his island for the rich and famous. Is this maybe why there is such a push for censorship.

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

It is absolutely abominable the alphabet club attempts to normalize such unspeakable acts. Utterly despicable.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Linda, thanks for bringing these disgusting actions to peoples attention. Is it coincidence this has exploded during and after Covid? This world has changed in the last 5 years and not for the good. We have groomers in tge classrooms of our children wanting to make these kind of disgusting acts legal, we have freaks, men dressed as women preforming sexually explicit acts in front of our children, and they do it with the approval of our elected officials, we have sunk so far into moral decay im not sure we can salvage ourselves.

Report Add Reply
dieraci13
dieraci13

This is what happens to a society that abandons God and objective good for their own lusts. We are in the end times

Report Add Reply
Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Agree!

Report Add Reply
Linda Slobodian Staff
Linda Slobodian

Well said!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.