SLOBODIAN: Trudeau dragged Canadians through hell and back

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government dragged good and decent Canadians who fought for their Charter rights through hell.Never, ever forget the damage inflicted by harsh measures to crush peaceful dissent — enforced by a government that callously flouted freedom rights and rules with smug, superior ease.But after two years, a court has determined that even in the Canada Trudeau is desperately trying to transform, rights do still matter. Finally, a beacon of hope for Canadians who know the country is being manipulatively-steered in the wrong direction where basic rights can be stripped in the blink of an eye.As they so readily were by the Trudeau government.In a ruling Tuesday, Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley confirmed what many have argued — the Liberals violated Charter rights by imposing the War Measures (Emergencies) Act on February 14, 2022.“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness — justification, transparency and intelligibility — and was not justified,” wrote Mosley.It's not the end of the story — the Liberals intend to appeal — but it’s the best chapter yet about a dark time many Canadians will never recover from.The War Measures (Emergencies) Act — used by the Liberals for the first time since it became law in 1988 — gives the federal government extra powers in times of crisis.The Liberals played loose with it by dramatically declaring demonstrations, semis in downtown Ottawa and temporary blockades at border points in Ontario and Alberta constituted a national “crisis.” Never, ever forget what brought these Canadians, who stood up to political thugs and their lackeys, to that point.The Freedom Convoy 2022 truckers knew it wouldn’t be easy. But they kept rolling down highways, Ottawa-bound from every direction in Canada.They knew oppressed and mistreated Canadians desperately needed to hear the message of the hope they offered. So, they kept honking.What these ordinary Canadians who became rights warriors didn’t know — and no one would have imagined — was how far Trudeau would go to quash Canadians protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and helter-skelter, nonsensical punishing rules.Trudeau’s Liberals hammered Canadians with an iron fist by imposing the crushing War Measures (Emergencies) Act.That’s what angry tyrants do when challenged or fear they’re losing a grip on power they grab. They crack down harder.It was a move that shocked the world and rightfully earned Trudeau widespread condemnation and even more well-earned disrespect.Never, ever forget what he did beyond the crippling forced mandates protesters objected to.Trudeau summoned a legion of armed police on horseback mounting a large-scale enforcement to drive protesters out of Parliament Hill, which is the property of all Canadians.Bank accounts were seized using laws that apply to terrorists and foreign enemies — who don’t get treated as harshly in Canada. Handcuffed, arrested, fined, jailed. Vehicles towed. Restricted travel. Deprived of the right to work to feed families. Police pounding on doors.And all the while mocked by a dishonest media that called them “so-called” protesters, smeared their characters, said they posed a ‘threat,’ called them Nazis who harassed the homeless and danced on the National War Memorial. All lies.Many Canadians still suffer from COVID-19 mandates that led to lost wages, lost careers, shattered faith in the government that seemed invincible.Apparently not. Never, ever forget the civil liberties groups who took on the constitutional challenge seeking a court declaration that the War Measures (Emergencies) Act was invoked without legal justification.The Canadian Civil Liberties Association and the Canadian Constitution Foundation represented four Freedom Convoy protesters — Jeremiah Jost, Edward Cornell, Harold Ristau and Vincent Gircys. “This is a great victory for democracy, for Charter rights and freedoms, and for the rule of law,” said Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) President John Carpay, in response to Mosley’s ruling. “It is declared that the Regulations infringed Section 2b) of the Charter and declared that the Order infringed Section 8 of the Charter and that neither infringement was justified under Section 1,” he wrote.The JCCF provided lawyers to Freedom Convoy applicants in this court challenge.Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) Litigation Director Christine Van Geyn said the ruling was a “complete vindication” of the argument that the invocation of the act was “illegal, unjustified and unconstitutional.” “The federal government invoked the Emergencies Act as a matter of political convenience,” said Van Geyn. The Liberals have had plenty of time to assess the harm they did to Canadians. If they’ve bothered to do that, has anyone heard a whisper of a sorry, or maybe the crackdown was too harsh? Never will.Following the ruling, a seemingly unmoved Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland dug in and defended the government’s use of emergency powers, She it was an “option of last resort” in the face of a threat to national and economic security.Last resort? Hardly. Freeland or Trudeau never had the courage or decency or leadership skills to even talk to the truckers.“I was convinced at the time it was the right thing to do. It was the necessary thing to do,” she said. And now the Liberals said appealing the ruling against them is the right thing to do.Trudeau announced on February 23 2022, that the act would be lifted because the “immediate emergency situation is over.”He said law enforcement tools in place were sufficient to deal with future problems.These would be the same law enforcement tools that were in place when Trudeau declared Canada needed a war-time measures act enforced on its civilian population to deal with a phantom emergency crisis.Finally, never, ever believe that the Liberals wouldn’t pull something like this again.