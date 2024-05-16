Slovak PM 'not out of the woods yet' after multiple shootings; suspect charged

Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico is in serious but stable condition after surviving an assassination attempt Wednesday after a government meeting. Fico, 59, is in intensive care after five hours of surgery where he was “fighting for his life,” Miriam Lapunikova, director of the F. D. Roosevelt University Hospital in Banska Bystrica, said per the BBC.It "is truly very serious,” said Lapunikova.The suspect, Juraj Cintula, a “lone wolf” 71-year-old retired writer who now works in security, was detained in the aftermath of the shooting, and has now been charged. Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak said Thursday morning Fico "not out of the woods yet” and said the assaination attempt was "premeditated.”“(His) condition remains serious and the medical team at the FD Roosevelt University Hospital are performing their best to move towards a positive prognosis," Kalinak said at a news conference in Bratislava."Unfortunately, I cannot report I have good news because the extent of the injuries sustained is so extensive that the body's response will be very difficult in the days to come."Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estoka has said the assassination attempt was “politically motivated,” citing Fico’s calls for the West to reconsider its approach to the Russia-Ukraine war. Fico in recent months has said peace should be the goal in the region, not funding Ukraine’s side of the conflict and imposing sanctions on Russia. .President-elect Peter Pellegrini, who has known Fico over 20 years, said he is “very happy he survived” and had a “personal” conversation with him at the hospital. Fico "escaped death by just a hair," he said. "I told him that we stand behind him, and we are sending him a lot of energy and that he will handle this very difficult situation.”"He was really, really tired and it was not possible to speak to him longer or about any political situation."